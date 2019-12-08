CLINTON — Ovid Elsie topped Clinton 57-36 Saturday to secure its first win of the young girls basketball season.
It came on the heels of Friday’s 52-40 loss to Potterville.
“Last night we had the ‘first game jitters’ but not today,” said Marauder head coach Ryan Cunningham. “Our defense was much better as was our offensive execution. “We had a lot of kids step up and do some great things today.”
The Marauders had an impressive night shooting going 65% from the field (15-23) and 60% from behind the arc (3-5).
Caitlyn Walter led the scoring effort for the Marauders with 18 points and Lauren Barton wasn’t far behind with 15 points.
With the win Ovid Elsie is now 1-1 on the year. The Marauders will host 0-2 Lansing Sexton Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Clinton now sits at 0-3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
OVID-ELSIE 57, CLINTON 36
OVID-ELSIE (1-1, 0-0): Caitlyn Walter 7 1-3 18, Lauren Barton 6 3-5 15, Kiah Longoria 3 1-2 7, Madison Cunnigham 2 5, Kaylee Hall 2 5, Allison Reppenhagen 0 4-4 4, Braylon Byrnes 1 3
CLINTON (0-3, 0-0) — No details available.
Ovid-Elsie 12 17 18 10 — 57
Clinton 4 9 8 15 — 36
3-Point Goals: Ovid-Elsie 6 (Walter 3, Hall 1). Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie 26 (Kalista Bancroft 5, Cunnigham 4, Longoria 3, Walter 2 ). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Ovid-Elsie 10 Assists: Ovid-Elsie 8 (Walter 2). Steals: Ovid-Elsie (Hall 3, Cunnigham, 2). Blocked Shots: Ovid-Elsie (Barton). Turnovers: Ovid-Elsie 14.
