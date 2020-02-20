FLUSHING — The Durand girls bowling team defeated Burton Bentley 26-4 Wednesday.
Alanna Feldhouse bowled games of 163 and 159 for the Railroaders (7-5, 3-4 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference).
The Durand boys fell 19-11 to Bentley despite Jacob Feldhouse’s 225 and Cooper Neyman’s 216.
The Railroader boys fell to 8-4 overall and 5-2 in the MMAC.
