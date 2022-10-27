OWOSSO — Don’t count Owosso out — even when it is down two sets to none and trailing 10-1 in the third.
The Trojans found a way to change the momentum and defeat visiting Swartz Creek in Wednesday’s Flint Metro League volleyball crossover marathon 23-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-17, 16-14.
Owosso, riding the wave of momentum in the fifth set after winning sets three and four, took an 8-3 lead on Jamie Maier’s kill and went up 9-4 on Gabbie Hufnagel’s block. Swartz Creek, however, refused to fold and tied the score at 9 and took a 12-11 lead.
With the score tied at 14, Kendall Ihm launched a kill to make it 15-14 Trojans and Brielle Sovis dealt a service ace for the clinching point and the victory. Then there was a wild celebration for the exuberant Trojans.
Owosso head coach Stephen Fitzpatrick said the Trojans made one lineup change that seemed to spark the team in the third set.
“For the first two games, we were going with a new rotation but we just weren’t finding any rhythm with it,” Fitzpatrick said. “So we went back to the old rotation. These kids never quit.”
The Trojans finished 5-5 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division — good for fourth place and thus faced the Dragons, who finished fourth in the Flint Metro League Stripes Division at 4-6. Owosso ended its regular season with an overall 22-10-10 record, while Swartz Creek finished the regular season 8-12 overall.
Ihm had 13 kills, six blocks, 11 assists, 26 digs and three aces in the final home match of her career. Fellow senior Sovis and junior Peyton Spicer each laced eight kills with Spicer adding six blocks. Junior Reese Thayer finished with 23 assists.
Owosso was mistake prone for the first two sets — in serving, attacking and passing. Fitzpatrick said he pleaded for urgency and finally got it in set three. Fitzpatrick said Ihm, Spicer, Sovis and Maier came up big as attackers and two freshmen, Danica Dwyer and Gabbie Hufnagel, delivered contributions at key times as well.
Ihm said she and the other seniors were determined to walk off the “Warehouse” court one final time with a victory.
“This time never gives up and never quits — like no other team I’ve seen,” Ihm said.
“The third set was the key,” said Spicer of the victory. The junior said that once the momentum changed, the Trojans played with much more confidence at both sides of the net.
Owosso will now focus on the Division 2 district tournament at Clio. The Trojans’ first test comes Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the winner of Monday’s 5 p.m. Flint Hamady-Corunna matchup. The two other teams in the district, Mt. Morris and Clio, collide at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a district semifinal.
