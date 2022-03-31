Corunna senior Ellie Toney was named first-team All-State in Division 2 by The Associated Press Wednesday.
Toney, The Argus-Press’ All-Area Player of the Year, averaged 23.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists while converting 86.4% of her free throws. She was a second-team All-State selection a season ago.
Toney made the first team despite having to miss Corunna’s first four games while recovering from ACL surgery. She went on to eclipse 1,000 career points and broke Allison Gross’ career school scoring record that had stood for 23 years.
She is the first AP All-State selection from Corunna since Payton Birchmeier made the Class B first team in 2014.
Teammate Sydnie Gillett was an honorable mention pick by the AP after averaging 18.3 points and 6.2 rebounds as a junior. Gillett, who also had offseason ACL surgery, had her season cut short in the fourth-to-last game of the season with an ACL tear in the opposite knee.
Also making honorable mention were Ovid-Elsie’s Caitlyn Walter, a senior, and Ryan Cunningham, who was named the AP honorable mention head coach.
Walter averaged 14.6 points a game and finished just shy of 1,000 for her career. Cunningham guided the team to a 21-2 overall record and its first district title in 38 years. The 21 victories were the most in his 15 seasons at the helm and the program’s best since going 22-3 in 1984.
Ruby Whitehorn headlined The Associated Press All-State team as the Division 2 player of the year in voting by a panel of sportswriters throughout the state.
The 6-foot senior averaged 24 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.5 steals and four assists to lead Detroit Edison to the state championship, scoring 28 points on 14-of-19 shooting while grabbing nine rebounds in a 73-55 win over Grand Rapids West Catholic.
Whitehorn was the fourth straight Edison player to win Miss Basketball.
, joining Rickea Jackson (2019), Gabby Elliott (2020) and Damiya Hagemann last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.