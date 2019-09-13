SWARTZ CREEK — Owosso won 10 of 12 events to defeat Swartz Creek, 119-64, in girls swimming action Thursday.
Allie Pumford, Lily Espinoza and Macy Irelan each were part of four winning performances.
Pumford won the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 7.19 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (58.46). She also anchored relay victories in the 200-free relay with Espinoza, Brainerd and LaMay (1:54.91) and 400-free relay with Lily Davis, Irelan and Kate Grinnell (4:21.37).
Irelan won the butterfly (1:07.73) and the backstroke (1:05.44). She was also part of Owosso’s medley relay victory with teammates Davis, Espinoza and LaMay (2:09.55).
Espinoza also won the 200 individual medley (2:34.01) and the breaststroke (1:19.0). Grinnell won the 500-free in 6:33.53.
“We had a good hard week of practice and still turned in great times and won 10 of 12 events,” Owosso coach Andrew Murray said. “We had a very strong finish to the meet in the final three events, taking the maximum points, sweeping the top three places in the backstroke and breaststroke and taking first and second in the 400 free relay.”
Corunna 92, Holly 88
HOLLY — Allyson Vowell won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 free and Mariah Hall placed first in diving as Corunna edged Holly, 92-88, Thursday on the road.
The Cavaliers placed second in nine other events.
Audrey Mitchell was second in both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Other individual seconds came from Mackayla Davis (200 free), Samirrah Dodge (diving), Jade Evans (500 free) and Marissa Jackson (100 backstroke).
OWOSSO 119, SWARTZ CREEK 64
200 medley relay: 1. Owosso (Lily Davis, Lily Espinoza, Macy Irelan, Mya LaMay), 2:09.55.
200 freestyle: 1. Allie Pumford (OW), 2:07.19.
200 individual medley: 1. Espinoza (OW), 2:34.01.
100 butterfly: 1. Irelan (OW) 1:07.73.
100 freestyle: 1. Pumford (OW) 58.46.
500 freestyle: 1. Kate Grinnell (OW) 6:33.53.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Owosso (Espinoza, Amanda Brainerd, LaMay, Pumford), 1:54.91.
100 backstroke: 1. Irelan (OW) 1:05.44.
100 breaststroke: 1. Espinoza (OW) 1:19.0.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Owosso (Davis, Irelan, Grinnell, Pumford), 4:21.37.
CORUNNA 92, HOLLY 88
Diving: 1. Mariah Hall (CO).
50 freestyle: 1. Allyson Vowell (CO).
100 freestyle: 1. Vowell (CO).
