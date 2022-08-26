LAINGSBURG — Running behind a large and experienced offensive line, senior backs Darrin Alward and Gabe Lynn helped the Durand Railroaders put the “power” in the Power-T offense during a 50-31 road win Thusday night over Laingsburg.
Alward broke loose for 258 yards, including rushing TDs of 57, 41 and 75 yards, while Lynn had 138 yards and TDs of 10, 2 and 3 yards as Durand authored a full-page advertisement for how scary a team it plans on being in 2022.
If that dynamic duo wasn’t enough, another senior, Charlie Rawlins, finished crossing the “T” with 90 yards rushing and one TD of his own.
Laingsburg’s offense was also impressive, particularly through the air. Junior quarterback Ty Randall completed 20 of 33 passes for 193 yards and one TD. The Wolfpack totaled 382 yards of total offense.
Durand coach John Webb said his team did everything it wanted to offensively — even after an early injury on the o-line — but he gave credit to Laingsburg for making things difficult for the Railroaders defensively.
“Our starting left guard (James Dinaj) went down after the first two or three plays,” Webb said. “But we had a sophomore stepping in (K.J. Garske) and did a great job. We were rolling. In the first half, our defense was on the field the whole time because we were hitting so many big plays. We had two or three play drives and went right back on the field. But their quarterback is a good player. We knew he was. He can throw the ball really well.”
Alward said he was able to break loose from the Laingsburg defense three times, all on the same play.
“It was all 41 trap,” Alward said. “We blocked good on them and I just kept following the line that we had and the wall we had built. It was (offensive linemen) Tyler Cesar, Dylan McDonald, Chris Poblette and James Dinaj, Mason Wells and Nikitas Kalafatis.”
Lynn agreed that most of the credit should start with Durand’s offensive line.
“I mean our linemen are putting in a lot of work and they were getting good pushes and everything and our running backs were making good cuts and good reads,” Lynn said.
Lynn, besides his offensive numbers, had seven tackles and one sack. Wyatt Campbell had eight tackles while Alex Bruni added five tackles and one interception.
Despite the rainy conditions, there was just one turnover in the game — Durand intercepted a pass on the final play of the first half.
Laingsburg coach Brian Borgman said that Durand’s size and strength in the trenches was just too hard to overcome.
“Durand was as advertised. They were exactly who I thought they were,” Borgman said. “They were going to be really, really big up front. They were going to stick to their game plan of just pounding the run. And we, at the end of the day, we weren’t big enough up front to make those stops. Credit them, they know themselves very well.”
On the plus side, Borgman said, Laingsburg showed it could move the chains itself in the opener.
“I felt we moved the ball well on offense — I’m really happy with that — Ty was what, 20 of 33? He was good. The good thing was that he kept a lot of his passes short and he’s getting the ball away quickly and he’s getting it to his playmakers, who were making plays.
“I thought Jack (Borgman) and Mikey (Brooks) both ran the ball well today.”
Jack Borgman led Laingsburg in both rushing and receiving. He rushed for 81 yards and one TD on nine carries and also had six receptions for 62 yards. Randall rushed for 58 yards and two TDs on 10 carries, while Jackson Audretsch rushed for 49 yards on four carries.
The Wolfpack’s receiving corps, besides Borgman, also featured Connor Hulliberger, who had six catches for 54 yards and one score. Kyle Thelen had four catches for 39 yards and Hayden Johnson had three grabs for 34 yards.
Durand built a two-score lead by the end of the first quarter. After stopping Laingsburg’s initial drive on downs at the Durand 37, the Railroaders marched down the field quickly, with the big play being Alward’s 25-yard run to the Laingsburg 17. Lynn scored on a 10-yard run right with 2:42 left in the first quarter. The two-point conversion run failed.
Alward scampered untouched for 57-yards not long after; Lynn’s two-point run made it 14-0 with 58 seconds left in the opening frame.
The Wolfpack offense came alive in the second. Each team scored three touchdowns in the period, trading back and forth. Laingsburg cut the deficit to 14-7 when Randall passed 1 yard to Hulliberger with 7:36 left in the half.
Durand countered with Rawlins’ 31-yard TD run and Bruni’s two-point conversion to make it 22-7. Laingsburg quickly moved down the field again and scored another TD on Randall’s 2-yard run. Durand answered with a one-play drive, as Alward busted loose for 41 yards.
Touchdowns from Borgman and Lynn left Durand up 36-21 at the half.
Durand received the second-half kickoff and promptly scored again as Lynn weaved his way for a 3-yard TD run. His two-point conversion made it 44-21 Railroaders.
Randall scored on a 15-yard keeper with 1:11 left in the third quarter and Jackson Audretsch converted his third extra point in as many tries.
Alward wrapped up Durand’s offensive onslaught with his longest home run yet, a 75-yarder run with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.
Audretsch closed the scoring with a 27-yard field goal in the waning moments of the game.
The Wolfpack enjoyed a 193-12 advantage in passing yards over Durand. The Railroaders enjoyed a 467-189 advantage in rushing yardage. First downs favored Laingsburg, 23-21.
Brooks had six solo tackles for Laingsburg while Mitchell Yates added four solos. Seth Sivak also made four tackles.
