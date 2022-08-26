LAINGSBURG — Running behind a large and experienced offensive line, senior backs Darrin Alward and Gabe Lynn helped the Durand Railroaders put the “power” in the Power-T offense during a 50-31 road win Thusday night over Laingsburg.

Alward broke loose for 258 yards, including rushing TDs of 57, 41 and 75 yards, while Lynn had 138 yards and TDs of 10, 2 and 3 yards as Durand authored a full-page advertisement for how scary a team it plans on being in 2022.

