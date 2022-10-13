FLINT — Less than a week after losing to Chesaning, Corunna paid back the Indians in the Division 3 boys district soccer tournament.
Corunna edged Chesaning 1-0 Wednesday in a first-round district game at Flint’s Atwood Stadium. Junior Braden Andrejack scored on a penalty kick with 17 minutes left in the first half and it proved to be the only goal of the game. It was Andrejack’s 10th goal of the season.
Corunna (3-14-1) advaced to play Flint Powers Catholic (9-10-2) in the district semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday at Atwood Stadium.
Chesaning, the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference co-champion with Byron, ended its season with a 10-5-3 record. The Indians defeated Corunna 2-1 Oct. 6.
“I’m just so proud of these guys,” Corunna head coach Kyle Gregoricka said. “The season can be a grind but there’s something about playoff time that brings the best out of us. I want to mention my five seniors: Payton Brown, Cole Binger, Jackson Reid, Nik Hetfield and Conner Jacobs. They led us today as seniors should, they weren’t ready to hang the cleats up yet. Everybody played hard for 80 minutes, and we needed every player, every minute, every touch.
“Chesaning played hard too, give them a lot of credit. One of our mantras is to make Corunna proud, and my boys sure did that tonight.”
FLINT — Durand defeated Birch Run 2-0 in a Division 3 boys district soccer tournament test Wednesday at Atwood Stadium in Flint.
The Railroaders (3-14) advanced to a second-round district tournament game against 11-5-2 Saginaw Swan Valley at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Atwood Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.