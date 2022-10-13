FLINT — Less than a week after losing to Chesaning, Corunna paid back the Indians in the Division 3 boys district soccer tournament.

Corunna edged Chesaning 1-0 Wednesday in a first-round district game at Flint’s Atwood Stadium. Junior Braden Andrejack scored on a penalty kick with 17 minutes left in the first half and it proved to be the only goal of the game. It was Andrejack’s 10th goal of the season.

