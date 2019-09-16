DAVISBURG — Morrice’s boys cross country team took first place at the Holly/Duane Raffin Festival of Races Saturday.
It was intially reported the Orioles came in second; however, results website athletic.net did not have the correct scoring. Morrice had 68 points and Webberville took second with 85 points.
Caleb Rivers took second overall individually for Morrice, finishing in 17 minutes, 17.3 seconds. Hizuru Scribner (11th, 18:41.7) and Aiden Campbell (13th, 18:56.6) also placed inside the top 20. Chandler Iller was 22nd in 19:25.7 and Owen Doerner placed 26 in 19:30.9.
Morrice’s girls placed eighth without senior Hayley Lademman, who is out with an injury. Jose Howard paced the Orioles in 21st (23:08). Lillie Corbat was 31st in 23:48.7.
