ATHELTE OF THE WEEK: Record smasher Hailey Rolfe continues hitting tear for Chesaning

CHESANING — Hailey Rolfe has been an offensive juggernaut for Chesaning’s softball squad, smashing through several school records.
Last year, she set the school record for highest batting average with a mark of .676 and tied the single-season home run record of nine, set by Carol Gasper back in 1982.
This season, Rolfe, a senior centerfielder and two-time honorable mention all-stater, is hitting even better, from a power perspective. She’s already set a new home run record with 12 dingers. She’s batting .630 with an on-base percentage of .693.
“I broke the record in our Monday doubleheader against Mt. Morris (a 15-0, 10-0 Chesaning sweep),” Rolfe said. “I tied the record with a home run in the first game and broke it with another home run in the second game. I knew I broke the record but I don’t think the team knew.”
It goes almost without saying that Rolfe now owns Chesaning’s career home run record, with 20 dingers and counting. The previous record was 13, set by Erica Barta from 2016-19.
“I just go up there to hit,” Rolfe said. “Sometimes they go over the fence and sometimes they don’t.”
Her power hitting has helped the Indians post a 15-7 overall record and 7-5 in the MMAC.
Chesaning head coach Todd Moser said that Rolfe is a stoic leader on the field who lets her actions speak louder than her words.
“She’s a great kid and a tremendous team leader,” Moser said.
For a few games ahead of the record-setting twinbill, Rolfe felt the pressure of the chase.
“Afterwards, I was like, ‘Good, I beat it,’” Rolfe said. “My batting average and stuff stayed the same. It wasn’t like I was in a slump but I also wasn’t hitting home runs. So I was kind of a little nervous about it.”
Rolfe, who has struck out just three times all season, is taking her success in stride. She’s just trying to enjoy her final high school softball season, records or no records.
“During the season I just do my best to be a person at the plate for my team every time,” she said. “And then, the end-of-the-season stuff, the awards, the records, the all-state awards and that stuff — it just comes with playing hard and being there for my teammates.”
Rolfe said there are two doubleheaders that stand out as her best so far this season.
“There were two doubleheaders where I poked three out (home runs) back-to-back,” Rolfe said. “It was Merrill and Ovid-Elsie that were back-to-back. … So that was pretty cool.”
If Rolfe has a gripe, it’s that she doesn’t see a lot of defensive action out in center field. “We have some pretty good pitchers,” she said. “It’s probably only about once a game that I get a ball to catch.”
Rolfe said the team has improved in many facets over the course of the year.
“Well, I think defensively, we’ve improved a lot from last season,” Rolfe said. “We just fill the field a lot better this year. And then offensively I’d say we’re better. But obviously it ebbs and flows.”
The senior will be attending Michigan State University next fall. She has had some offers from smaller colleges to play collegiate softball but Rolfe said she has decided to focus on her studies at MSU.
“I’m going to Michigan State but LCC and Mott both talked to me,” Rolfe said. “I didn’t reach out to people so that was pretty much it. I thought about it … I will probably play like club or rec softball when I’m there. But I want to enjoy being a student and taking a different approach going to college.”
She is undecided on her college major.
Rolfe has maintained a 3.99 grade point average at Chesaning. She is a member of the National Honor Society and student council.
She has also played volleyball at Chesaning, including three years on varsity. She was a setter and was honorable mention all-conference for two seasons.
