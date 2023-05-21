ATHELTE OF THE WEEK: Record smasher Hailey Rolfe continues hitting tear for Chesaning

CHESANING — Hailey Rolfe has been an offensive juggernaut for Chesaning’s softball squad, smashing through several school records.

Last year, she set the school record for highest batting average with a mark of .676 and tied the single-season home run record of nine, set by Carol Gasper back in 1982.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.