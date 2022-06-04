LAINGSBURG — Sophomore Ashley Bila batted 3-for-3 with two triples and four RBIs and her senior sister Hailey mirrored her, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs of her own as Laingsburg blanked Ovid-Elsie, 17-0, Friday in their Division 3 district softball championship game.
Addyson Buchin was the winning pitcher in the four-inning mercy-rule victory. The righthander gave up just four hits while striking out six.
Laingsburg, winning for the 15th straight time, improved to 25-6 and will advance to next week’s regional tournament at Mt. Morris.
Laingsburg will play its regional semifinal a week from today, on June 11, at noon.
“We’re playing pretty well right now,” said Laingsburg coach Jeff Cheadle, understating things a bit. “We scored eight runs in the third today.”
Those eight runs turned a 2-0 lead into a 10-0 lead.
The big blow in that inning came off the bat of Ashley Bila, who rapped her second triple, of the inning to plate three and make it a 9-0 game. Hailey Bila then followed with a run-scoring single to cap the rally.
“We’ve definitely come around, from the beginning of the season to now,” Ashley Bila said.“And we’ve definitely looked forward to this moment, getting to play great teams and just putting it all together and showing everyone who we are.”
The Wolfpack opened the day by defeating Durand, 7-1, while Ovid-Elsie defeated Byron, 17-13, in its district semifinal.
“The team is coming together really well and we’re all working together,” Hailey Bila said.
“And this was the goal for the season to get another chance at a regional title. Last year we made it to the championship game and fell short.”
Buchin said she was just trying to throw strikes.
“I was just trying to throw strong, helping the team get toward the victory and making sure that they didn’t get runners on, so they didn’t get any runs scored or just keep their runs low ,” Buchin said. ” That way we could get our bats going and score runs.”
Ovid-Elsie (19-13) saw its season come to an end in what could be seen as demoralizing fashion, the Marauders’ bench was inclined to look on the bright side.
“We had a great season this year with lots of improvement,” Ovid-Elsie coach Felicia Gingrich said.
Maddisyn Miller, Ashland Particka, Gracie Schultz and Karigann Cuthburt all hit safely for the Marauders.
Taking the loss for Ovid-Elsie was Skylar Bowen, who pitched the first two innings and was charged with six runs.
Laingsburg’s 7-1 victory over Durand featured the winning pitcher of Kailey Cataline, who gave up three hits with five strikeouts.
The Wolfpack stroked 11 hits in that one, with Ashley Bila, Nadusib Wagner, Cataline, Buchin and Julia Starr all banging two hits apiece.
Jade Garske had one hit and drove in a run for the Railroaders. Sydney Spaulding and Emery Robinson also hit safely.
Ovid-Elsie’s win over Byron. featured several lead changes. Cuthbert had three hits and two RBIs for the Marauders. Particka and Olivia Burt had two hits and two RBIs apiece.
Burt was the winning pitcher in relief. She pitched the final 5 2/3 innings and gave up eight runs.
Byron was led by Jaden Zakoor, who had three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs. Jana L’Esperance, Brooklyn Zakoor, Kelsea Strzelecki and Quinn DiGiorgio all had two hits.
Camryn Hamilton took the loss for the Eagles, who finished the season at 11-16
“We played them on Tuesday and we didn’t hit the ball very well but we hit the ball a lot better today,” said Byron coach Dan Huhn.
