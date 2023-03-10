DANSVILLE —Way back on Dec. 5, in the third game of the season, Ovid-Elsie lost 42-35 at home to Dansville.
What a difference a few months can make.
Ovid-Elsie returned the favor Thursday, dominating on defense while stunning the suddenly cold-shooting Aggies on their home court, 35-12, to capture Ovid-Elsie’s first girls regional basketball championship in 39 years.
The state honorable mention Marauders (22-4) will advance to the Divison 3 state quarterfinals Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Springport High School to face No. 3-ranked Blissfield (25-1). Ovid-Elsie will likely be considered a heavy underdog just like it was an underdog to beat No. 6 Dansville Thursday night on the road.
Yet Dansville, which had scored 68 points Tuesday in a first-round regional win over Springport, was held to 14 percent shooting from the floor (4 of 27) and went 0-for-14 from 3-point territory. Dansville’s previous low for scoring this season was a 33-point performance while defeating Laingsburg.
“We played outstanding defense tonight,” said Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham. “Hailee Campbell and Izzy Loynes won’t show up in the scoring column but they kept their top scorers in check. The two (Dansville) girls who combined for 41 points on Tuesday were held to 10 total tonight. Our kids were resilient. Braeden Tokar stepped up with another big game and Evalyn Cole was solid all the way around. I’m super proud of these kids and their grit and tenacity.”
Tokar, a junior, was Ovid-Elsie’s offensive leader, scoring 16 points off 5-for-10 shooting from the floor. Tokar added three steals, five rebounds and two blocks.
“Definitely just our team chemistry was on point today,” Tokar said. “Our rotations were on point. I have got to give all the credit to coach Cunningham. He draws up a great game plan every time … We definitely weren’t going to let them just take all of the shots that they wanted. We really wanted to have them play our game and that’s what we did.”
Another star for the Marauders was junior teammate Cole, who scored 10 points with eight steals and five rebounds. Cole also shot 5-for-10 from the floor. Cole said the Marauders were determined to have a different outcome than the Dec. game against Dansville.
“We knew coming into the game that they were going to be tough — we had previously played them and we knew what they were going to do but it all came down to, who works harder and who wants it more. And I think we worked harder and we wanted it more,” Cole said.
Cunningham said that Ovid-Elsie’s defense was so solid that Dansville eventually lost its shooting confidence.
“I think once Dansville started missing some shots, it might have gotten into their heads,” Cunningham said. “Like, ‘Oh man, these girls are going to play 32 minutes of defense like this.’ And that’s one of our goals, play a full game for 32 minutes.”
Kiah Longoria added six points and four assists for the Marauders, who shot 42 percent from the floor (13 of 31).
The first 3 minutes of the contest was scoreless but Tokar drained a 3-pointer from the baseline to put the Marauders up 3-0. Dansville answered with a field goal of its own but Cole scored off the glass and Tokar sank another 3-pointer to make it 8-2 with 2 minutes left in the first quarter.
Cole made another basket with a baseline shot and it was 10-2 and that’s how the quarter ended.
The Marauders continued to pull away, with a 12-2 scoring run in the second quarter. Cole and Tokar each had four points in that run while Bates sank two free throws.
Dansville trailed 22-4 by halftime, able to make just one field goal while shooting 2-for-4 from the line.
A 5-4 scoring edge in the third quarter put Ovid-Elsie in excellent position as the fourth quarter began. Leading 27-8 with eight minutes to go, the Marauders went more to a slow-down game and it used up a good deal of clock.
Dansville scored just eight points in the second half on a sub-par offensive night the Aggies would like to forget.
Bates, Ovid-Elsie’s 5-foot-11 junior who has been one of the team’s leading scorers all season long, scored just two points but took only two shots. Bates, instead, focused on defense and added four rebounds and two assists.
“We came out really strong with our defense and we kept switching it up on them, trying to make it harder for them,” Bates said. “And I think we were really executing — our shots were falling and even the ones that weren’t, we kept getting rebounds. We were really going at it.”
Bates said that the Marauders played smart with the clock throughout the game and milked the clock in the second half when they could.
“We tried to — at the end — just move the ball around a lot and try and waste some time because we knew we were up and it worked.”
The next stop is the state quarterfinals and Bates was asked how she feels about the Marauders chances of moving even deeper in the tournament.
“I feel amazing right now and I’m just proud of my team,” Bates said. “I’m glad to be playing with them. And I don’t know? I’m pretty confident.”
Cunningham said he feels Ovid-Elsie is a much better basketball team than when it had faced Dansville in December.
“I think so, both offensively and defensively,” Cunningham said. “When we played them the first time, we got rattled. It took about til halftime to get re-focused. We had a nice third quarter and we cut their lead to three. But they were just so strong, they pulled away from us. Tonight, we were poised, we were confident and locked in. And ya, we just delivered.”
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Kiah Longoria 3 0-0 6, Braeden Tokar 5 4-7 16, Evalyn Cole 5 0-0 10, Ellyanna Carman 0 1-2 1, Ava Bates 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 7-13 35.
DANSVILLE SCORING: Izzy Joseph 1 0-0 2, Kourtney Mack 2 0-0 4, Megan Zeitz 1 4-8 6. Totals 4 4-8 12.
