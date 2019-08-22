CHESANING — Emme Lantis shot a school-record round of 83 and the Durand girls golf squad won Wednesday’s MMAC Preseason Tournament at Twin Brooks Golf Course.
The Railroaders shot a 441 team total with Byron second with a 446. Chesaning was third at 471 while Webberville was next at 607.
Durand’s Maddie Raley finished fourth overall with a 111. Teammate Kennedy Pawloski was 10th at 123 and Hannah Johnson was 11th with a 124.
