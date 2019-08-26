CARROLLTON — The Chesaning volleyball team took runner-up honors at Saturday’s Carrollton Invitational.
In the finals, Saginaw Valley Lutheran defeated the Indians in straight sets, 25-19, 25-17.
Chesaning opened bracket play by defeating Sanford Meridian 25-23, 25-18. The Indians then topped Saginaw Heritage in the semifinals, 25-21, 24-26, 15-8.
Chesaning went 3-3 in pool play. The Indians defeated Bullock Creek 25-23, 25-23, split with Breckenridge, 26-24, 17-25 and lost to Valley Lutheran, 19-25, 17-25.
Claire Greenfelder had 18 kills for Chesaning on the day. Greenfelder added 22 service points and five aces. Jordyn Bishop had 26 points and eight aces, while Karissa Ferry had 22 blocks, nine kills, 21 points and five aces. Sidnee Struck had 20 blocks, 16 kills and 14 points while Lilly Cooper had 19 digs. The team was also bolstered by Julia Bishop, with 10 kills, and Liz Coon, who had 22 assists. Meghan Florian added 22 digs and 14 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.