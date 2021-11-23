It has come down to the final week of Pigskin Picks.
I hold a one-game edge on Josh Champlin — 116-34 to 115-35 — with Greyson Steele and Ryan Weiss four lengths back at 112-38 and Dan Basso fifth at 109-41. I managed to go 9-3 last week while Josh fared 8-4, thus the narrow one-game cushion.
Champlin’s playing for the tiebreaker next week, picking only one game different from me, so we’ll see how things shake out.
A title would be my first since 2018 and third overall. Weiss has built a dynasty of his own, winning three of the last four (2020, 2019 and 2017) contests and six since 2012.
However, he will need an onside kick, maybe two of them, plus two touchdowns and two two-point conversions and an Immaculate Reception to win this thing in 2021.
Stranger things have happened. Every mistake is magnified at this point.
It’s not only Rivalry Week with No. 2-ranked Ohio State coming to the Big House to face No. 6 Michigan, but also state championship game time with eight titles in 11-player football up for grabs.
Grand Valley State
at Ferris State
Two conference rivals face off in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. Top-ranked Ferris State is coached by Corunna native Tony Annese, a coaching legend in Big Rapids. His team won at Grand Valley 35-28 earlier this year by taking advantage of three Laker turnovers … Ferris State 42, Grand Valley State 28.
No. 2 Ohio State (-7.5)
at No. 6 Michigan
Michigan will need monster games from edge rushers Aiden Hutchinson and David Ojabo to even have a remote chance against the nation’s top passing attack, led by Heisman front-runner C.J. Stroud and three Earth, Wind and Fire receivers who all will probably go over 1,000 yards. This game will be much closer than last week’s OSU blowout of Michigan State. I’m thinking Ohio State is four touchdowns better than Michigan; then give the Wolverines a touchdown for the home field … Ohio State 42, Michigan 21.
Penn State
at No. 12 MSU (even)
The banged-up Spartans (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) are still reeling from last week’s 56-7 fiasco against Ohio State. If you think MSU’s secondary will get a break against the Nittany Lions, you’re wrong. Penn State (7-4, 4-4) has a very capable defense and a pretty darn good quarterback in Sean Clifford. However, Clifford is no C.J. Stroud and will face pressure. Kenneth Walker III, who hurt his ankle last week and had just six carries, will get his carries this week and it will make a difference. Spartans keep unbeaten streak alive at Spartan Stadium and Mel “I still want my $95 million” Tucker gains a little redemption from last week’s utter embarrassment … Michigan State 28, Penn State 24.
Bears (-3.5) at Lions
This Thanksgiving Day game will be so ugly to watch, I’ll be snoozing during the telecast, slated for 12:30 p.m. on FOX. The Lions (0-9-1) are still looking for their first win under Dan Campbell. I’ll just eat my Thanksgiving dinner and hope the stuffing is good, thank you … Bears 17, Lions 10.
Division 1
Rochester Adams (13-0) vs. Belleville (12-1)
I flipped a coin on this one … Belleville 28, Rochester Adams 21.
Division 2
Warren DeLaSalle (12-0) vs. Traverse City Central (12-1)
Have to go with DeLaSalle in this one. Warren DeLaSalle 20, Traverse City Central 14.
Division 3
Detroit MLK (13-0)
vs. DeWitt (12-1)
Detroit MLK has been so dominating and keeps on going at DeWitt’s expense … Detroit MLK 35, DeWitt 21.
Division 4
Chelsea (13-0)
vs. Hudsonville
Unity Christian (13-0)
Something tells me Unity Christian, which has piled up 751 total points this year (a 57.7 per game average), has this one. Unity Christian 28, Chelsea 20.
Division 5
Grand Rapids Catholic Central (13-0)
vs. Marine City (13-0)
Marine City edged Corunna in the regional championship game, but the Mariners continue to win with their mastery of the running game … Marine City 42, Grand Rapids CC 35.
Division 6
Lansing Catholic (12-1) vs. Warren Michigan
Collegiate (11-2)
Both teams had close encounters a week ago. Lansing Catholic seems like the better all-around squad. Lansing Catholic 35, Warren Michigan Collegiate 28.
Division 7
P-W (13-0)
vs. Lawton (13-0)
Unbeaten P-W adds another title to its collection … Pewamo-Westphalia 28, Lawton 7.
Division 8
Hudson (13-0)
vs. Beal City (12-1)
Hudson improves to a perfect 14-0 with a 28-7 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.