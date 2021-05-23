SHEPHERD — The Chesaning boys track and field team won a Division 3 regional championship Friday at Shepherd, scoring 114 points to beat runnerup Shepherd’s 87.
New Lothrop finished sixth with 53 points.
Top two finishers in each event earned automatic berths to the Division 3 state finals. Additionally, athletes who met or exceeded state-qualifying times, distances or heights also earned berths.
Brenden Quackenbush was first for Chesaning in both the discus (143 feet) and the shot put (49-1 1/2).
Also placing first for Chesaning were Isaac Zamora (300 hurdles, 42.59), Jaden James (400 dash, 51.98) and the 1,600 relay team of James, Henry Hill, Corbin Walker and Levi Maier (3:33.70).
Carson Hersch of New Lothrop won the 800 run (2:00.68).
Placing second for the Indians were Zamora (110 hurdles, 15.98), Kaden Liebrock (pole vault, 12-9), Maier (800 run, 2:03.07) and the 400 relay team of Zamora, Grant Sampson, Henry Hill and Matt Warby (45.59).
Finishing second for the Hornets were Hersch (1,600 run, 4:26.77), Michael Castillo (300 hurdles, 42.79) and the 3,200 relay team of Hersch, Drew Kohlmann, Parker Noonan and Cole Yaros (8:35.38).
Also qualifying for the state finals for Chesaning was its 800 relay team of James, Reese Greenfelder, Hill and Warby (third, 1:34.15).
Corunna boys regional runners up
CORUNNA — Mason Warner won a regional title in the 800-meter run and he also qualified for the state finals in the 1,600-meter run to highlight Corunna’s second-place team finish at Friday’s Division 2 regionals.
The Cavaliers scored 85 points while Flint Powers Catholic was first with 104. Williamston was third with 75. Owosso finished 10th with 22 points.
Warner won the 800 run in 1:59.54. The Corunna senior also qualified for states in the 1,600 run with a 4:28.42 time while placing fourth.
Cavalier Jaden Herrick qualified for the state meet, placing second in the 110 hurdles (16.01).
Narrowly missing state finals qualifying with third-place finishes were Corunna’s Dante Duncan (discus, 121-9), Jeremiah Davis (110 hurdles, 16.32), Brock Herrick (300 hurdles, 43.19) and the 800 relay team of D’Angelo Campos, Joaquin Campos, Jaden Herrick and Davis (1:34.82).
Owosso featured John Kulhanek’s third-place finish in the shot put (42-5). Kulhanek was also fourth in the discus (110-9).
Tyler Hufnagel was fourth in the 110 hurdles (17.08) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (44.82).
Morrice’s Nanasy reaches state finals
BRECKENRIDGE — Todd Nanasy of Morrice qualified for the state finals in the discus during Saturday’s Division 4 regional track meet at Breckenridge.
Morrice finished fifth in the team standings with 51.2 points.
Carson City-Crystal won the team title with 147 points while Breckenridge placed second with 112.
Nanasy placed second individually in the discus with a state-qualifying throw of 132 feet, 4 inches.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Corunna girls capture regional crown
CORUNNA — The Cavaliers, who reigned as Flint Metro League champions, won a Division 2 regional title at Nick Annese Athletic Field Friday.
Corunna scored 116 1/2 points to hold off the challenge of second-place Linden (79 1/2). Lansing Catholic was third (60).
Owosso placed 12th with 27 points.
Corunna senior Lilly Evans won regional titles in the 1,600-meter run (5:13.89) and 3,200-meter run (11:29.06).
Ellie Toney was first in the shot put (35-6 1/4) and second in the discus (99-8).
Neele’ge’ Sims of Corunna won a regional title in the long jump (16-0.5).
Also placing second for the Cavaliers were Evie Wright (3,200 run, 11:39.67), Ashlee Napier (high jump, 5-0), Lylah Townsend (shot put, 32-8) and the 400 relay team of Lilly Bower, Josalyn Stratton, Sims and Napier (52.21)
Corunna got thirds from Napier (200 dash, 28.12) and Townsend (discus, 95-9).
Owosso had two state qualifiers and both came in the pole vault. Claire Agnew placed second and Libby Summerland took third as each cleared 9-3; both were personal-bests this season.
Summerland was also third in the 400 dash in 1:02.03.
The Trojans finished fourth in the 1,600 relay (4:30.29) with Emma Johnson, Michaela Nichols, Agnew and Summerland.
Hornets’ Krupp, Indians’ Beckman state qualifiers in D-3
SHEPHERD —Clara Krupp of New Lothrop was a state qualifier in the 1,600-meter run and Avery Beckman of Chesaning was a state-qualifier in the pole vault during Friday’s Division 3 regional track meet at Shepherd.
New Lothrop finished eighth in the team standings with 30 1/2 points while Chesaning was 10th with 27.
St. Louis won the team title with 120 points with Shepherd second with 100 1/2.
Krupp placed fourth in the 1,600 run with a state-qualifying time of 5:24.75.
Beckman finished second at the Division 3 regionals at Shepherd by clearing 8-6, a personal-best height by a full foot.
New Lothrop was third in the 400 relay with Kendra Gross, Elizabeth Heslip, Chalea Herron and Alexis Miller (53.30).
Placing third for the Indians was Kyla Jackson (shot put, 33-5 1/2).
Krupp was also fourth in the 800 run in 2:30.50.
Morrice’s Valentine, BeGole state qualifiers
BRECKENRIDGE — Emma Valentine of Morrice was a state qualifier in the high jump and teammate Macy BeGole was a state qualifier in the pole vault during Saturday’s Division 4 regional track meet at Breckenridge.
Morrice finished 12th in the team standings with 19 1/2 points. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart won the team title with 117 points and Fowler finished second with 94 1/2.
Valentine finished second in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 2 inches.
BeGole tied for second in the pole vault, clearing a personal-best 8 feet, 6 inches.
