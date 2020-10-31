CARO — Dave Smith’s 78-yard kickoff return touchdown put Chesaning up for good as the Indians won their first playoff game since 2007, 35-23 over Caro Friday night.
Caro took a 3-0 lead on a field goal before Smith found the end zone and Chesaning (3-4) never trailed again in the Division 6 first-round matchup. Chesaning’s last playoff win came over Millington, 29-28, in the 2007 district finals.
The Indians will play Montrose next week. The Rams won 42-0 earlier this fall.
Durand 50, Detroit Prep 0
DURAND — Durand dominated Detroit Collegiate Prep Northwestern in a Division 6 first-round playoff game and secured its first postseason win since 2009.
The Railroaders (5-2) led 36-0 by halftime. Durand won in the postseason for the first time since beating Laingsburg 34-14 in the 2009 pre-districts.
Durand will play the winner of today’s Detroit Edison and Algonac game in the district semifinals next week.
Burton Bendle 38, Byron 23
BURTON — Byron scored its most points of the season, but it wasn’t enough as Burton Bendle prevailed in a first-round Division 7 playoff matchup.
Eagle quarterback Jared Moe passed for three touchdowns — one each to Cole Staton, Caden Aldrich and Nolan Lange. Moe completed 14 of 26 passes for 170 yards.
Aldrich was the team’s leading receiver with four grabs for 68 yards.
Staton had a team-best 10 tackles for Byron, which finished 1-6 in A.J. Morley’s first season as head coach.
Bendle (3-4) will play at New Lothrop (6-0) next week. The Hornets, ranked No. 3 in Division 7 by the Associated Press, drew a first-round bye.
Almont 28, Ovid-Elsie 0
ALMONT — Three different Almont players ran for touchdowns as the Raiders ousted Ovid-Elsie from the Division 5 playoffs Friday night.
Michael Lulgjraj ran for 111 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries for Almont (3-2), while Matthew Measel had 86 yards and a score.
Ovid-Elsie (3-4) was held to just 144 yards of total offense. Eddy Evans ran for 55 yards on 12 carries for the Marauders, while Dylan Carman completed 4 of 12 passes for 61 yards and an interception. Alex Eichenberg caught two passes for 47 yards.
On defense, Logan Thompson recorded seven tackles and Colin Fluharty had a sack.
Owosso-Williamston canceled due to COVID-19 cases
OWOSSO — Owosso’s first playoff game since 2012 never got off the ground, as the school announced Friday afternoon the team’s scheduled Division 4 matchup with Williamston was canceled due to COVID-19 cases among several players.
Owosso’s athletic department said a varsity football player had tested positive for the respiratory virus, which “affected several other team members.”
“We are disappointed for our plyers and team, but the health and safety of our students and the opposing team is of utmost importance,” the school said in a statement.
Ticket refunds will be processed through GoFan, an online vendor.
The forfeit allowed Williamston to move on to next week’s district semifinals against the winner of tonight’s matchup between Charlotte and Lake Fenton.
