GOODRICH — Wyatt Bower was a four-time winner, including solo wins in the 100-meter dash and long jump, and Xavier Anderson won the discus and shot put as the Corunna boys swept Goodrich, 89-48, and Brandon, 92-45, Tuesday.
The Cavaliers improved to 3-0 in the Flint Metro League.
Bower nipped his twin, Tarick Bower, in the 100 dash, 11.90 to 11.93, and won the long jump by covering 21 feet, 5 1/2 inches. He also joined forces with Isaac Jacobs, Nick Strauch and Tarick Bower to win the 4x100 relay (44.32) and anchored Corunna’s 4x200 relay win with Jacobs, Strauch and his brother (1:33.32).
Anderson led a discus sweep (with a personal-best throw of 124-2) ahead of Alan Mrva (117-6) and Evan Cody (108-0).
Anderson also won the shot put with a personal-best throw of 39-9 1/2.
Also victorious for the Cavaliers were Nick Strauch (200 dash, 24.28), Lucas Kuran (400 dash, 55.78), Kenny Evans (3200 run, 10:11.80) and the 4x800 relay team of Jaxon Strauch, Aidan Roka, Evans and Logan Roka (9:09.72).
Hufnagel sweeps hurdles,
Trojans win, lose
CLIO — Owosso senior Tyler Hufnagel won both the 110-meter hurdles (16.09) and the 300-intermediate hurdles (42.42) but Owosso split with Lake Fenton and Clio Tuesday.
Lake Fenton topped Owosso, 73-63, while the Trojans defeated Clio, 56-50.
Owosso won the 4x100 relay thanks to Matthew Shattuck, Zachary Wieler, Isaac Williams and Anton English (48.40).
Owosso’s Gavin Mecomber won the shot put (37-11 1/4).
Perry splits
LESLIE — Perry topped Lansing Christian, 83-40, but fell to Leslie, 88-47, Tuesday in a GLAC split.
Solo winners for the Ramblers were Rease Teel (100-meter dash, 11.74), Sawyer Beardslee (110 hurdles, 19.0), Chandler Webb (high jump, 5-4) and Russell Pickell (long jump, 17-11).
First in the 4x100 relay were Nic Barber, Teel, Josh Nance and Pickell (48.56).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Spicer leads way
for unbeaten Owosso
CLIO — Peyton Spicer delivered winning throws in the shot put and discus and also won the high jump as Owosso stormed to 3-0 in the Flint Metro League by sweeping Clio, 79-58, and Lake Fenton, 79-57, Tuesday.
Spicer, a junior who set a school-record in the high jump last week with a clearance of 5-4, battled cold and wind Tuesday. She won the high jump at 4-10 and elected not to attempt any higher heights. But she won the shot put with a personal-best throw of 30 feet, 7 1/4 inches and won the discus with a season-best toss of 88-6 1/4.
Other first-place finishers for Owosso were Libby Summerland, tops in both the 200 dash (28.91 and 400 dash, 1:03.79), Julionna West (3200 run, 13:44.96), Claire Agnew (pole vault, 10-6) and the 4x800 relay team of Agnew, Natalie Summerland, West and Emma Johnson (11:11.81).
Nixon, Cochrane
pace Perry
LESLIE — Anna Nixon of Perry delivered first-place finishes in the 100-meter dash, the long jump, discus and 4x100 relay Tuesday as the Ramblers split a GLAC double dual meet.
Perry defeated Lansing Christian 60-8 but lost to Leslie, 80-40.
Nixon won the 100 in 13.81, the long jump at 14-7 3/4, the discus with a throw of 97-5 and the 4x100 relay with Madi Wilcox, Jaidyn Sadler and Abigail Cochrane in 1:08.57.
Cochrane als0 won the 200 dash (29.30) and the high jump (4-7).
Perry’s Sydney Rose won the shot put (32-4).
Cavaliers split
GOODRICH — Freshman Mackenzie LeCureux was in on three first-place performances for Corunna but the Cavaliers had to settle for a Flint Metro League track and field split here Tuesday.
LeCureux won the 100-meter hurdles (19.70), the 300 hurdles (58.18) and teamed with Kira Patrick, Abygail Boles and Neele’ge’ Sims to win the 4x100 relay (56.88).
Corunna easily defeated Brandon 107-30 but lost to Goodrich in a tight one, 71-65.
Other first-place finishers for Corunna were Rachel Steinacker (high jump, 4-8) and Emma Kirkey and Alyson Warfle (pole vault, each going 7-0).
SOFTBALL
Owosso sweeps Brandon
OWOSSO — Audri Hrncharik pitched a 3-hitter and Owosso defeated visiting Brandon, 12-1 in five innings Tuesday during the first game of a doubleheader.
Hrncharik permitted three walks and struck out three in the cold and wind.
Jamie Maier lifted a homer, a double and a single with two RBIs. Lexi Hemker laced three of Owosso’s 13 hits, slashing a double and two singles with three RBIs. Maddie Miller tagged a double and a single with two RBI while Reese Thayer and Kenzee DeFrenn both batted 2-for-3.
The Trojans walked away with a sweep in Game 2. Leading 9-3 in the bottom of the second, Owosso was awarded a forfeit victory when Brandon forfeited “because of injuries,” according to Owosso officials.
Owosso now stands 4-4 overall and 4-2 in the Flint Metro League.
Leslie’s Bradford no-hits Perry
LESLIE — Ada Bradford pitched a no-hitter as Leslie defeated Perry 3-0 Tuesday.
Bradford pitched all seven innings, striking out 13 and walking six.
She outdueled Perry’s Sara Austin, who pitched a 3-hitter with 10 strikeouts and eight walks.
In Game 2, Leslie won 20-3 thanks to a 21-hit attack.
Perry (2-3 overall, 0-2 GLAC) stroked five hits and was led by Teagan Hallock, with two hits.
BASEBALL
Perry wins first game
behind Peek,Mcgraw-Allen
LESLIE — Senior right-hander Jylon Peek pitched a 6-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks and Perry defeated Leslie 7-5 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday.
Peek worked all seven innings and surrendered three earned runs.
Rambler lead-off man Joey Mcgraw-Allen batted 4-for-4, stinging a double and three singles. He also joined Tristan Krupp with two stolen bases.
Krupp lined three hits in four at-bats. Peek and Brady Burns also hit safely with Michael Werner driving in a run.
Leslie earned the split by winning Game 2, 10-4.
The Ramblers (8-1 overall, 1-1 GLAC) were limited to two hits, one by Mcgraw-Allen and one by Jackson Porter, who had an RBI.
Werner took the pitching loss. He worked 1 1/3 innings, surrendering four runs on one hit and three walks.
Leslie is now 2-3 and 1-2 in league play.
GIRLS SOCCER
Laingsburg 8, Durand 0
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg defeated Durand 8-0 Tuesday as Desire Knoblauch scored four times and Callie Clark scored three goals.
The Wolfpack (5-0 overall) also received one goal from Samantha Knobaluch.
Laingsburg scored four goals in each half before ending the game with 30 minutes left in the second half with goal No. 8.
