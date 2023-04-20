GOODRICH — Wyatt Bower was a four-time winner, including solo wins in the 100-meter dash and long jump, and Xavier Anderson won the discus and shot put as the Corunna boys swept Goodrich, 89-48, and Brandon, 92-45, Tuesday.

The Cavaliers improved to 3-0 in the Flint Metro League.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.