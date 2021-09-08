LAINGSBURG — A balanced offensive attack carried Laingsburg past Perry 25-16, 25-14, 25-13 Monday in nonconference volleyball action.
Junior Ellie Baynes led the way with 12 kills, five aces and two blocks for the Wolfpack (12-4). Senior Lorna Strieff had nine kills, 10 digs and two aces. Her sophomore sister, Bella Strieff, posted nine kills and two aces.
Laingsburg head coach J.J. Strieff said his team returns a good nucleus and also features some talented newcomers — headlined by Bath transfer Hailey Bila, a middle hitter who had to sit out last season.
“We’re returning five starters from last year — so that’s super helpful,” the coach said. “And we’re introducing a couple of kids.”
Bila is verbally committed to play softball at Michigan State University.
“That’s a great pickup for us,” J.J. Strieff said. “So it’s been great so far and they’re just starting to pick it up and get in shape from coming off the summer. Everybody played well tonight.”
Baynes said Laingsburg’s early success is exciting, but some big matches lie ahead for the Wolfpack — that includes a key Central Michigan Athletic Conference matchup today against Fowler. Laingsburg is currently 2-0 in the CMAC.
“I feel that we’re pretty good,” Baynes said. “We’re definitely dominating a lot of people that we hadn’t last year and we’re pretty good in the front row.”
Bella Strieff, now in her second varsity season, said Laingsburg appears to be deep in the attacking game.
“I think we have a good amount of hitters this year and we’re stacked pretty much in the front row,” the sophomore said. “We have two in the outside, two in the middle and two on the right side. I think this year our dynamic is a lot better for sure. We’re doing really well so far. We haven’t played many league games, but hopefully once districts come up, we have the home court, maybe we can go pretty far.”
Perry got four kills apiece from Lorraine Tharnish and Paige Bigelow. Bigelow added two aces and two blocks, while Thanish added two aces and four assists.
Jesse Phillips had two kills and two aces; Kallei Brown also had two kills and Bailey Flick had four assists.
Perry head coach Sarah Coning said the Ramblers were not at full strength as injuries and illness forced the lineup to be juggled a bit.
“We had five girls out — so we had girls in different positions that they are not used to playing,” Coning said. “We were just trying to do the best we could with what we had.”
Perry defeated Ovid-Elsie in its only other head-to-head matchup this season.
“We had placed eighth in the last two tournaments that we competed in (at Owosso and Perry),” Coning said.
Laingsburg ran out to a 16-5 lead in Game 1. Baynes delivered the game-winning point on a block.
Game 2 turned out to be the tightest of the night. It was tied at 9 before the Wolfpack opened up a 16-14 advanage and scored the next nine points. Laingsburg cruised to 21-6 lead in Game 3 to win comfortably.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.