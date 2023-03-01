FLINT — It’s been 22 years since Owosso has experienced the thrill of winning a girls district basketball championship.
The Trojans are now one win away from doing just that.
Owosso erased an eight-point deficit in the final 4 minutes of its Division 2 district semifinal matchup against Clio Wednesday to capture a dramatic, 40-36 victory at Flint Hamady. Freshman guard Danica Dwyer and junior guard Reese Thayer combined for 25 points for the Trojans, with 21 of those coming in the second half.
Owosso, which improved to 14-7 overall, will play Durand (15-8) for a Division 2 district championship Friday at 7 p.m.
The Railroaders defeated Flint Hamady, 39-17, in the first semifinal of the night. Owosso’s last district title came in 2001, while Durand’s last district championship came in 2011.
Owosso coach Jeremy Dwyer said his team showed resilience and character down the stretch to pull out the victory.
“We talked to the girls about it and it’s been a long time since we’ve had a team that knows how to finish,” coach Dwyer said. “(But) this group of girls have done it all season. We’ve won all of those games that were wonder games.”
Clio showed up Wednesday determined to avoid a strikeout vs. the Trojans, who had beaten the Mustangs twice during the regular season — 54-38 at home and 43-38 on the road.
The Mustangs were able to frustrate Owosso early on with sound defense.
“We were playing the same team for a third time — we knew what to expect, they know what we’re going to do,” Coach Dwyer said. “We tried to throw a couple of new things at them, but their zone gave us fits in the first half. We couldn’t do anything. But give credit to these girls. Reese sparked us coming out after halftime and I thought Danica really stepped up defensively and changed the defensive tone.”
Danica Dwyer finished with 15 points and four assists, while Thayer finished with 10 points — all coming in the second half — with three steals. Skotti Ball-Duley had seven points and seven rebounds, and Peyton Spicer had 11 rebounds to go with four points.
Danica Dwyer said unit cohesion and self-belief were the keys to victory.
“It’s all a credit to our team,” she said. “We come together every time. We started off really slow but we came together at halftime and really found a way to finish through all of the challenges of this game.”
Clio — which finishes its season at 8-15 — led by eight points, at 34-26, with 4 minutes left when buckets from Ball-Duley and Thayer scored (on a nifty reverse lay-up) made it a four-point game with 2:30 to go.
Thayer scored again with 2:10 remaining to pull Owosso to within two.
Owosso’s defense continued to stand tall, and the Trojans got the ball back and with 1:35 left, whereupon Dwyer sank both ends of a 1-and-1 free throw situation to tie the game.
Thayer snagged Clio’s next inbounds attempt and quickly passed back to Dwyer who nailed a 3-pointer a split second later.
Next, Dwyer split a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left to give Owosso a four-point lead, 38-34.
Owosso would rebound her miss giving Dwyer a chance to add two more free throws with 12 seconds left to make it a six-point lead. Clio scored a basket in the waning seconds but it was too little too late.
Clio led 6-4 after one quarter and 15-8 by halftime before things finally started to click for Owosso, which enjoyed a 15-8 run in the third quarter.
Friday’s final vs. Durand will be another rematch — if not another trilogy.
Owosso and Durand previously played on Jan. 3 in Owosso, with the Trojans winning, 46-33.
There’s reason to believe that things won’t be so easy for the Trojans this time around, however.
When the teams first met, Durand was in a funk. The Railroaders loss to Owosso was their fourth straight. They have since gone 11-3 to close out the season.
OWOSSO SCORING: Desiree Mofield 1 0-1 2, Danica Dwyer 4 5-7 15, Audri Hrncharik 1 0-0 2, Peyton Spicer 1 2-6 4, Reese Thayer 4 0-0 10, Skotti Ball-Duley 3 0-2 7. Totals 14 7-16 40.
CLIO SCORING: Hannah Lozano 4 0-0 9, Ellie Neuhaus 6 5-6 17, Persia Davis 2 1-2 5, Amelia Thompson 2 1-3 5. Totals 14 7-11 36.
