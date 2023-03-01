owoceleb

Members of the Owosso High School girls basketball team celebrate moments after defeating Clio in come-from-behind fashion, 40-36, in a Division 2 district semifinal at Flint Hamady. Danica Dwyer tied the game with two free throw makes with 1:35 left and Reese Thayer put the Trojans ahead with a 3-pointer seconds later. Dwyer made three more frree throws down the stretch to insure the victory.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

FLINT — It’s been 22 years since Owosso has experienced the thrill of winning a girls district basketball championship.

The Trojans are now one win away from doing just that.

