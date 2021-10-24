NEW LOTHROP — Call him New Lothrop’s three-way threat.
Rafael Woods has been a play-maker for the Hornets’ football team as a receiver, runner and defender.
New Lothrop, the defending Division 7 state champion, finished the regular season with a 6-3 mark and will now prepare for the playoffs. Woods, whose primary position on offense is slot receiver, has hauled in 25 catches for 535 yards and seven touchdowns —averaging 21.4-yards per catch. He’s rushed for 502 yards and four TDs on just 33 carries — averaging 15.2 yards per carry.
Woods has also proven to be a lock-down cornerback with 31 tackles on the season, including 11 against Ovid-Elsie, including nine solo stops.
The 5-foot-9, 160-pound senior — this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week — gets the job done no matter what he is asked to do, according to head coach Clint Galvas.
“Raf this year, he’s obviously a tremendous athlete when he gets some space,” Galvas said. “That’s kind of the goal of our staff — try to get him some match-ups to get him one-on-one, to get him open and give him some space. He’s tough to bring down. You know he’s going to make the first man miss — and generally, the next two or three. That’s how special he is. It’s a strong comparison, but when he gets in the open field, it’s Amari Coleman-like.”
Coleman, of course, was a standout wide receiver at New Lothrop who was named Associated Press Player of the Year for Division 7-8 in 2013. He went on to star at Central Michigan University, later playing in the NFL.
Woods, who started at wide receiver a year ago when New Lothrop won a state title by beating Traverse City St. Francis, 42-35, said he hopes to help the Hornets get back to the title game.
“I want to win another ring and I want to go back to Ford Field,” Woods said. “I just want to have that feeling again.”
While New Lothrop lost to Jackson Lumen Christi in the season opener, 27-14, and also fell to Montrose, 35-14, and No. 2-ranked Frankenmuth, 28-14, Woods said that the Hornets have grown with each game.
“A lot of people on our team have stepped up and became leaders for this team because we’re young,” Woods. said. “We’ve been teaching them.”
Galvas said that Woods seems to give the Hornets a spark in key moments.
“I think the biggest thing as far as his contributions, is not only the big play but the spark he’s got us at the right time,” Galvas said. “Even a couple of weeks ago against Durand, we’re down 14 points right off the bat. They punched us in the mouth. We just threw a little screen out there, he makes two people miss and takes it 75 yards.”
New Lothrop rallied to beat the Railroaders, 33-20, with Woods hauling in four grabs for 139 yards and two TDs. New Lothrop shared the MMAC title with Ovid-Elsie and Montrose this season.
“The Durand game, my 75-yard touchdown catch helped set the momentum for that game,” Woods said. “I think that was one of my best runs.”
Galvas said he has used Woods in multiple positions offensively.
“Wide, split, running back, we run him just like the Amaris, the Aidan Harrisons and those guys, he’s not limited to just playing wide out,” Galvas said. “We try to move him around. He’s the fastest guy on the team for sure. And his top-end speed is definitely improved from last year. He’s got that extra gear and it makes it tough when he does break free.”
Woods’ defensive contributions are easy to overlook but he is a key player in maintaining the edge for the Hornets.
“Defensively, he’s just been a lock-down corner for us,” Galvas said. “Obviously, I don’t think he gets tested a whole lot. But he’s done a real nice job on the edge for us. He’s done a real nice job of coming up and making those one-on-one tackles. He made a couple big ones in the O-E game and he made a couple big ones in the Durand game on fourth down.”
Woods said a few of his biggest memories from last year’s state title victory were on special teams.
“When we kicked the ball to them, I tackled them at the 50,” Woods said. “And at the end of the game, they tried the onside kick and I recovered that. So I made some big plays.”
Woods has also starred as a bowler at New Lothrop. As a junior, Woods not only qualified for the state finals but qualified No. 1 in the singles qualifying block in Division 4 at Super Bowl in Canton. Woods’ six-game qualifying block totaled 1,290 pins and included games of 232, 208, 211, 178, 224 and 237.
In the first game of match play, in the round of 16, Woods lost to Baldwin’s Jesse Pancio, 428-330, in their two-game match-up.
“I averaged 222 last year and had a 300 game,” Woods said.
He will be competing in bowling for the third year coming up this winter.
Woods transferred from Clear Springs High School in League City, Texas, his sophomore year.
“I was on the JV team and played running back (in Texas),” Woods said.
“I came here as a sophomore but couldn’t play as a sophomore because I was a transfer.”
Woods plans to major in either sports management or business at the collegiate level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.