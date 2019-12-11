CORUNNA — Laingsburg relied on stellar defense to win two of its first three games.
That stingy defense paid off again Tuesday as the Wolfpack outscored Corunna 12-3 in the fourth quarter to pick up a 45-38 nonconference victory.
The Cavaliers (0-2) erased a 20-9 deficit in the second quarter to take a 35-33 lead into the fourth quarter. But Laingsburg junior guard Grace Graham scored five of her team-high 13 points in the final frame, adding five assists and five steals.
“Corunna worked really hard to come back, but that’s what motivated us to get back into the game when we wanted,” Graham said. “You can’t let another team come back from that and let them win. Corunna had some good outside shooters and (Eillie Toney) was good in the post and sometimes we had trouble guarding her.”
Sophomore guard Erica Wade scored 10 points with five rebounds and Kara Mahoney, Hayleigh Mertens and Lorna Strieff all scored six points for the Wolfpack. Mahoney added four assists.
Toney, a 6-foot sophomore, scored 20 points with 15 rebounds for Corunna, which got six points apiece from Breann Barker and Jenna Bauman. Danielle French had seven rebounds.
Laingsburg (3-1) coach Doug Hurst said Toney presented some matchup problems. Good team defense helped the Wolfpack hold her to six points in the second half.
“We did two things — if she was out at the 3-point line, whoever was close enough had to get on her so she couldn’t shoot a three,” Hurst said. “If she was going to drive, we had to make sure we were going to help.”
Corunna coach Ron Birchmeier said Toney did a nice job both on the boards and in the scoring department.
“She’s a very good ballplayer and she does a lot of things that makes it difficult for opponents to deal with,” Birchmeier said. “She just needs to keep bringing her game and we need to help her out and to give her some opportunities so it’s not as difficult for her.”
Mahoney made a half-court shot as the first-quarter buzzer sounded, giving Laingsburg a 16-7 lead. However, Corunna was able to shave the deficit to 27-24 by halftime as Toney scored eight points in the second quarter.
Birchmeier said his team fought back well by cutting the deficit to three by halftime before taking the two-point lead into the final eight minutes.
“We got more aggressive on the boards and we did the little things,” Birchmeier said. “Better passing, we got more agressive defensively. And we started to get some rebounds.”
Graham’s bucket with seven minutes left in the game forged a 35-all tie. Graham then swiped a half-court steal and dribbled in for a go-ahead layup with 5:30 left.
Jessica Bauman split two free throws moments later, but Strieff scored a field goal with four minutes left to make it 39-36 Wolfpack.
Toney muscled in a basket while being fouled, but missed a free throw and a possible three-point play with 3:45 left. Mertens made a rebound put back with 2:15 remaining and the Wolfpack led 41-38.
Free throws by Wade and Graham and a field goal by Wade down the stretch closed the deal for Laingsburg.
“I think we just had to make some smarter passes and really think about the game rather than hustling as fast as we can,” Wade said. “We had to put our heads into the game more.”
Toney said it was a game Corunna can gain some confidence from despite the loss.
“Laingsburg is a very disciplined team and we had to go in there thinking positively and play as hard as we can,” Toney said. “I mean one of our key points is staying under control, keep your composure, don’t let them speed your up or anything.
“We’re improving every game and we’ll get there.”
Birchmeier agreed with that assesment.
“We’re talking about what we’re going to be like 10 games from now,” he said. “Every game, we’re supposed to get better from the day before and that’s what the focus has been at the start. And that’s what we’ll continue to do.”
For Laingsburg, the win just added more confidence.
“Seriously in our first seven games, we didn’t know if we’d end up 2-5 — and it’s not to say we still can’t end up going 3-4 or something like that,” Hurst said. “But we’re building up confidence.”
LAINGSBURG 45, CORUNNA 38
LAINGSBURG (3-1): Kara Mahoney 2 0-0 6, Grace Graham 4 5-10 13, Hayleigh Mertens 3 0-0 6, Lorna Strieff 3 0-2 6, Erica Wade 4 1-2 10, Bree Schlaack 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 6-14 45.
CORUNNA (0-2): Breann Barker 2 0-0 6, Jenna Bauman 2 1-2 6, Ellie Toney 9 2-3 20, Sydnie Gillett 1 1-2 4, Danielle French 1 0-0 2. Hannah Thomson 0 0-0 0, Piper LePino 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-7 38.
Laingsburg 16 11 6 12 — 45
Corunna 7 17 11 3 — 38
3-Point Goals: Corunna 4 (Barker 2, Bauman 1, Gillett 1). Laingsburg 3 (Mahoney 2, Wade 1). Rebounds: Corunna (Toney 15, Gillett 7, French 7). Laingsburg (Graham 5, Wade 5). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Corunna 13. Laingsburg 9. Assists: Laingsburg (Graham 5, Mahoney 4). Steals: Corunna (Gillett 2). Laingsburg (Graham 5).
