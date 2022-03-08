CORUNNA — After trailing 18-3 in the opening minutes of Monday’s MHSAA Division 2 district opener vs. Mt. Morris, the Owosso High School boys basketball team fought all the way back to tie the scor, not once, but twice.
A 3-pointer by Cody Fields with 5:20 left in the third quarter made it a 30-all game. And 40-all was the score entering the fourth after Chrishaun Bates converted a short drive 16 seconds before the period.
Despite a 9-0 Panther run to kick of the final frame, Owosso nearly had a third tie with four minutes to go in the game. The Trojans closed to within two points at 49-47 following a Bates field goal and a 3-pointer by Matthew Shattuck, but a brief altercation with 2:32 to go following a scramble for the ball robbed them of their momentum, and when the dust had settled, Mt. Morris had avoided the upset, 67-53.
The loss gives the Trojans an even 20 on the season, set against a lone win — its first since Jan. 24, 2020 — but its hard-fought nature marks this as one of Owosso’s stronger games of the campaign, noted head coach David Williams.
“It was rough — we were down 18-3 at the beginning,” Williams said. “You know honestly, this team, at the beginning of the season, if that would have happened, we would have just folded. We’ve played from behind all season. We’ve gotten off to some brutal starts all season. I’m very, very proud of my players — for just having the guts to come out and play free and play fearless … This was probably our best offensive game.”
Fields finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists, making four of Owosso’s nine 3-pointers. Fields, one of five Owosso seniors playing their final high school basketball game, said that the Trojans gave it their all in hopes of pulling the upset.
“We started off a little slow,” Fields said. “It was just like all of the other games. We tried to fight back. Sometimes, it’s not how we want it to turn out. But I’m proud of my team … Our coach told us at the beginning of the game, just come out and shoot with confidence. That’s what we did but we fell a little bit short.”
Bates and Shattuck each scored nine points for the Trojans, with Bates grabbing seven rebounds. Damien Hart scored five points and Andrew Lewis added four points.
Jeremiah Smith scored a game-high 20 points for Mt. Morris (10-11), which earned the right to face top-seeded Flint Hamady (12-6) in Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. district semifinal. Landon Shoens and Ryan Brim were also in double-digits for the winners, scoring 14 and 12 points respectively.
OWOSSO SCORING: Cody Fields 5 0-0 14, Damien Hart 2 1-2 5, Chrishaun Bates 4 1-2 9, Teddy Worthington 1 0-0 3, Corbin Thompson 1 0-0 3, Matthew Shattuck 4 0-0 9, Justin Johnson 1 0-0 3, Andrew Lewis 2 0-0 4. Nathan Parsons 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 2-4 53.
MT. MORRIS SCORING: Jeremiah Smith 6 5-8 20, Landon SHoens 3 7-12 14, Christian Dye 2 2-2 6, Ryan Brim 5 2-2 12, Hunter Huckaby 1 0-0 2, Brent Wofford 4 1-2 9, Maliek Macon 1 1-3 4. Totals 22 18-29 67.
