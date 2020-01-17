CHESANING — The Chesaning wrestling team rose to 4-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Wednesday with victories over Durand, 45-36, and Mt. Morris, 48-24.
Going 2-0 for the Indians were Jordan Rodriguez, Connor Everett and Logan Palacios.
Mt. Morris broke even by turning back Byron, 43-35, on Wednesday.
The Eagles were led by Zack Hall, who won by technical fall, 19-4, at 125 pounds.
Byron’s Canyon Butterfield (145), Matthew Pellman (160), Seth Shelley (171), Cole Staton (215) and Matthew Johnson (285) won by voids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.