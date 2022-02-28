CHESANING — For the past four years, Chesaning’s Gwen Lapine has been a girl competing during the boys’ high school swimming season.
Blessed with an internal drive to compete, Lapine lives by the motto “Nothing is impossible.” Competing against the boys has just pushed her to be even better.
The sport has been a part of her life for 10 years. She started swimming competitively when she was eight years old.
“My mom swam when she was in high school,” Lapine said. “I remember, we were watching the 2012 Summer Olympics. We were watching Michael Phelps swim and I was like, ‘Oh that looks so fun, I want to do that.’ That’s what got me into it.”
Chesaning doesn’t offer a girls’ swimming team — just a co-ed squad — that competes during the boys’ high school season.
“I started swimming with the Saginaw YMCA Sharks,” Lapine said. “Once I got into high school, I joined the varsity team. I’ve always swam on the boys’ team in high school. I actually really like it. I like swimming against the boys because we actually do pretty well. And it’s fun beating the boys in races. A lot of them are pretty nice and are just like a fun rival.”
Lapine has set 10 girls records out of 12 events at Chesaning and holds her own against the boys in just about every stroke imaginable. Her most recent school record came in the 100 breaststroke.
She said she is proudest of her 500 free school record, which is 5 minutes, 49.13 seconds.
“Especially with high school swimmers, a lot of people don’t really get under 6 minutes,” she said.
Besides the 500 free, Lapine has also regularly competed in the 100 backstroke as well as the 200 medley relay (first leg, the backstroke) and the 400 free relay, the third leg. She has also competed in the 200 individual medley, the 100 free and 200 free.
“Gwen is an outstanding athlete,” Chesaning co-ed swim coach Carolynn Collard said. “Over the past four years, she has worked hard to break as many school records as possible. She is one that sets a goal or two and works hard to accomplish them. Nothing is impossible. Gwen holds 10 school records (for girls). She is a strong athlete in the water but a strong team captain on deck.”
Lapine said that the 500-yard freestyle is her favorite event.
“I just really like it because it’s hard to do distance and so not too many people do distance,” Lapine said. “I feel I’m best at distance. It’s just fun because you’re on pace and just go.”
Lapine’s personal-best time in the 500 free stands up well against any boys competitor out there.
“Gwen is going into this weekend’s (Independent) Swim Conference Championship as one of the favorites to place first or second in the 500 freestyle out of seven different high schools,” Collard said. “Gwen is one that explodes off the block and is pure speed and technique in the water. She is able to do it all. Gwen has made me a better coach for all my swimmers and has taught me that nothing is impossible.”
Lapine said she was looking forward to the challengne.
“I’m shooting for first in the 500,” Lapine said. “I’m seeded second so the guy that is seeded first (Chance Owen of Essexville-Garber) — we’ve kind of been rivals since we started swimming. He’s a junior, so he’s a year below me but with back, we kind of swim the same events. We’ve gone back and forth. One year I would get first and last year, he got first. Now this year, we’re going to see how it goes.”
Last year, Lapine said, she struggled and didn’t swim her best with COVID-19 going on and limiting her conditioning. This year, she feels much stronger, she said.
“I started swimming with the Flint Falcons, it’s a Y team, because the Saginaw team I used to swim for, kind of shut down. The coach left and they couldn’t get the team up again after COVID. I wanted to keep swimming club and so I started to swim with Flint.”
The club team and the boys high school squad seasons have both taken place during the winter, but Lapine is limited to how many club meets she can swim, she said.
“I can only swim so many Y meets with them,” Lapine said. “I swam a couple of meets since the boys season has started. Actually Friday and Saturday are the ISCs and then Sunday is my YMCA Flint state meet.”
The daughter of Kelly and Troy Lapine has also competed in track and field, tennis and golf at Chesaning High School.
She maintains a cumulative 3.85 GPA.
Lapine says she plans to enlist in the U.S. Coast Guard sometime this summer.
“At first I thought I would go to college and then try and swim — but then I started looking into the military and the Coast Guard,” Lapine said. “It really seemed like a perfect fit for me.”
