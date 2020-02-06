ELSIE — Sam Harden, Ben Maynard and Gavyn Leavitt all had multiple victories Tuesday to help Ovid-Elsie swim past Charlotte.
The trio, along with Will Schmidtfranz, won the 200-meter medley relay in 2 minutes, 00.37 seconds. Maynard added wins in the 200 IM (2:25.37) and the 500 freestyle (5:36.7).
Harden was victorious in the 100 butterfly (1:07.77) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.9). Leavitt took first in the 100 backstroke in 1:24.05.
