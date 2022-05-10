MT. MORRIS — Chesaning senior pitcher Tyler Sager pitched his fourth straight no-hitter Monday and the Indians swept a baseball doubleheader from Mt. Morris, 12-0 and 11-1.
Sager (6-0) pitched all five innings of the first game, striking out 12 and walking none.
The Indians (14-1-1 overall, 8-0 Mid-Michgian Activities Conference) led 1-0 until the fourth when they broke the game open with 10 runs. Brady Sager drove in three and joined Tyler Sager and Keighan Stoddard with two hits. Max Volk had one hit and one RBI.
In Game 2, Nash Wendling pitched struck out three and gave up four hits, improving to 5-0 this season. He batted 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Stoddard drove in three runs and joined Logan Fulk with two hits.
New Lothrop sweeps O-E
ELSIE — New Lothrop swept Ovid-Elsie, 16-4 and 17-3 Monday.
The Hornets (17-1 overall, 8-0 MMAC) featured the pitching of Cannan Cromwell in Game 1. Cromwell pitched four innings and allowed no runs and two hits. He struck out nine and walked two.
Brady Birchmeier had two hits, including his ninth home run of the season, a solo shot. Birchmeier drove in four runs. Teammate Jaden Martinez had four hits and three RBIs.
Ovid-Elsie (6-10, 4-4 MMAC) got two hits and two RBIs from Jake Bowen.
In Game 2, Jordan Belmer was the winning hurler for the Hornets. Belmer worked two innings and allowed no runs and one hit. He struck out six.
Cromwell had four hits and two doubles. Belmer had three hits and scored four runs. Cole Bradshaw had two hits and two RBIs.
Josh Everden and Corbyn Janes each recorded two hits for the Marauders.
Byron sweeps LakeVille
BYRON — Troy Bedell pitched a two-hit shutout over five innings as Byron blanked Otisville LakeVille, 10-0, in Game 1 Monday.
Bedell struck out three and with no walks. Bryce Ritter had two hits and drove in three runs for the Eagles. Caleb Joslin also had two hits.
Byron also collected a 12-2 victory in the second game as Bedell and Tyler Hermann each pitched three innings for the Eagles. The two combined on a six-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk.
Glen L’Esperance had two hits and drove in three runs for the Eagles, who got doubles from Billy Bailey, Bedell and L’Esperance.
Durand takes two from Montrose
MONTROSE — Durand swept Montrose, 14-6 and 19-0, Monday.
David Martin and William Huff each laced three hits for the Railroaders in Game 1. Ben Hager and Brayden Kelley gave up a combined eight hits.
Durand won the nightcap as Austin Kelley pitched a one-hit shutout over three innings. Kelley struck out two.
Kelley also smashed four hits and drove in five runs.
Maple Valley sweeps Perry
VERMONTVILLE — Maple Valley swept Perry Monday, 5-4 and 7-5.
Perry outhit the home team 13-5 in the first game. Jack Lamb swatted four hits for the Ramblers.
Blake Lantis took the loss, working 6 2/3 innings and striking out 10. Lantis gave up five runs, five hits and two walks.
In Game 2, Perry outhit the hosts 8-7, but was guilty of four errors.
Cole Alli had two hits and two RBIs for the Ramblers. Jylon Peek also had two hits including a double.
