SWARTZ CREEK — Wyatt Bower passed for 131 yards and four TDs as the Cavaliers downed Swartz Creek by a point.
Corunna stuffed Swartz Creek’s two-point conversion run in the fourth quarter and the Cavaliers secured a 28-27 Flint Metro League crossover victory.
Bower completed 11 of 16 passes and did not throw an interception. Bower also ran for 63 yards on nine carries for the Cavaliers. Peyton TerMeer had 42 receiving yards including two for touchdowns. Dylan Quirk and Jaden Edington each had one receiving TD.
Corunna (7-1 overall) brought in a 4-1 Flint Metro Stars record while Swartz Creek (6-2) brought in a 4-1 mark in the Flint Metro Stripes.
Edington had nine tackles while Wyatt Bower and Alan Mrva each had eight stops.
Ovid-Elsie 54, Mt. Morris 18
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie improved to 6-2 (5-1 MMAC) on Friday with a 58-14 stomping of Mt. Morris (1-7, 1-6 MMAC) at home.
The Marauders outgained the Panthers by 319 yards — 515-199 — with the difference coming almost entirely on the ground, where O-E had 351 yards and Mt. Morris had minus-34 on 20 carries.
A 47-yard touchdown scamper by Perrien Rasch helped him to finish as the Marauders’ top rusher — he had 105 yards on five attempts — but Jamison Custer and Carter Kelley weren’t far behind at 73 yards and 70 respectively.
Kelley, Logan Thompson, Isaac Orta and QB Tryce Tokar each had touchdown totes, in addition to Rasch. Tokar also passed for two scores, finishing 6-for-12 passing for 164 and one interception to go along with the TDs.
Thompson and Clay Wittenberg were the recipients of Tokar’s six-point tosses. Thompson’s was a 50-yarder, while Wittenberg’s was 75.
The Marauders forced four turnovers on defense. Braxton Stenger had two interceptions, while Rasch had one. O-E also recovered a fumble.
Landon Stoneman had three sacks. Rasch, Beau Price, Kevin Ley and Jake Bowen each had one.
PORTLAND — Drew McGowan rushed for 140 yards and two TDs while Dustin Copeland ran for 139 yards and three scores as Morrice downed Portland St. Patrick, 46-26, Friday.
Caden Binkley and Wyatt Cartier also scored on runs for the Orioles, who rushed for 506 yards.
Peyton McGowan added 12 tackles for Morrice (7-1, 7-1 Central Michigan 8-Man Football Conference). Cartier had nine stops.
CHESANING — Chesaning authored the customary blowout (69-0) of winless Byron (0-8, 0-6 MMAC) to bring its own record back to .500 on the year at 4-4 (2-4 MMAC).
The Indians had rushing touchdowns from six different players. Brayden Florian led the way in yardage with 122 on seven carries. He was joined in finding the endzone by Reese Greenfelder (a 31-yarder), Vito Maniaci, Lucas Powell (a 78-yarder, Alec Fowler and Eli Escamilla.
Chesaning also had a passing touchdown on a 4-yard flip to Mason Struck from QB Max Volk.
Additionally, Powell had an 88-yard kickoff return TD and an interception returned for a score. Jordan Nixon returned a punt 43-yards for six.
Flint Kearsley 32, Owosso 20
FLINT — Owosso was tagged with a road loss in its Flint Metro League crossover game on Friday, falling to Flint Kearsley, 32-20.
The Trojans’ record now sits at 1-7 overall and 0-7 in the conference.
