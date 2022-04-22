OWOSSO — Jay Tuttle smacked two home runs — one in each game — and the Owosso baseball team clubbed four homers during a 9-6, 16-1 sweep of Ortonville Brandon Thursday.
Tuttle also starred on the mound in Game 2, pitching all three innings of the mercy contest and giving up no hits. He struck out seven.
The Trojans clubbed three homers in the first game as Corbin Thompson, Tuttle and Reese Klein all went yard. Thompson added a double and Cody Fields also lined two hits.
Hugh Doyle pitched four innings, giving up four hits and striking out nine. Fields finished the last three innings, surrendering five hits with two strikeouts.
Owosso (4-3, 2-3 Flint Metro League Stars) continued its offensive onslaught in Game 2, tagging 11 hits. Teddy Worthington lined three hits for the Trojans with Thompson, Fields and Zach Evon each belting two.
Lakewood doubles up Perry
PERRY — Lake Odessa Lakewood topped Perry twice Wednesday, 8-7 and 10-2.
Jylon Peek homered and drove in three runs in the first game for the Ramblers. Peek also had a single. Jack Lamb, Tristan Krupp and Joey Mcgraw-Allen also had two hits apiece. Blake Lantis drove in two runs.
Lantis pitched the first 42/3 innings, giving up five runs and just two hits. He struck out nine and walked five. Tristan Krupp worked 11/3 innings on the mound while Lamb pitched one inning.
In Game 2, Perry mustered just two hits. Lantis and Memphis Schrauben each hit safely with Schrauben driving in two runs. Lamb, Michael Werner and Schauben all pitched for the Ramblers.
