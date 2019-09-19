FENTON — Isaac DeWeese recorded a hat trick and Owosso defeated Lake Fenton 4-1 Wednesday.
After falling behind 1-0 in the sixth minute, the Trojans (3-9, 2-4 Flint Metro) responded with a goal from Andrew Savage, followed by three straight from DeWeese.
“Tonight was our best ‘team’ game to date,” Owosso coach Phil Gobel said. “Everyone worked hard, played their positions effecively and had trust in each other. This was a great win for us at a crucial point in the season. We just need to keep it up.”
Owosso goalie Nate Vreibel recorded five saves in the contest. The Trojans outshot Lake Fenton 8-6.
O-E 7, Chesaning 0 (Tuesday)
CHESANING — Camren Cuthbert and Ethan Byrnes each scored twice as Ovid-Elsie defeated Chesaning 7-0 Tuesday.
Calen Byrnes, Josh Swender and Colin Fluharty each netted a goal for the Marauders.
Goaltender Nate Reeser completed the shutout with five saves.
“I got to use my whole roster in this game, and had a lot of scoring from people that normally do not get the chance to score,” O-E coach Justin Fluharty said.
T.J. Hurst had two assists for the Marauders.
