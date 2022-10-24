PERRY — Perry sophomore Teagen Hallock ran 12th overall at Saturday’s Greater Lansing Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships at Perry High School.
Hallock clocked a time of 24 minutes, 27.3 seconds. Leslie’s Erin Lubahn was first in 20:59.6.
Leslie won the girls team title with 19 points. Stockbridge (68), Lake Odessa Lakewood (74), Lansing Christian (88) and Olivet (109) rounded out the field.
Perry did not have an official team score since it did not field the necessary five runners. Annabella Kue of Perry finished 27th (29:28.5) and teammate Hannah Brodberg finished 30th (30:30.2).
Chesaning’s Bailey 26th at Saginaw County meet
UNIVERSITY CENTER — Chesaning’s Taylor Bailey ran 26th overall at Saturday’s Saginaw Country Girls Cross Country Championships.
Bailey clocked a time of 23:43.39. Mary Richmond of Frankenmuth was first in 18:44.77.
Chesaning was eighth in the team standings with 210 points. Frankenmuth was first (31) and Freeland was second (47).
Makayla Reiber of Chesaning placed 44th (26:06.21), while Emily Smith (51st, 27:07.54), Savannah Crofoot (55th, 29:49.85) and Lauren Grimm (62nd, 35:57.54) rounded out the team’s scoring.
Mergos 15th at GLAC Championships
PERRY — Perry junior Elliott Mergos finished 15th in 20:41.5 at Saturday’s GLAC Boys Cross Country Championships.
The Ramblers placed sixth in the team standings with 142 points. Leslie was first with 33 and Olivet placed second with 48.
Cameron Pierce of Leslie won in 17:24.5.
Will Loos of Perry was 37th in 22:48.4. Boaz Mergos ran 43rd (25:10.9), Joshua Hinkley finished 44th (25:39.2) and Eric Fisher ran 45th (25:47.0).
UNIVERSITY CENTER — Levi Maier of Chesaning finished 18th at Saturday’s Saginaw Country Championships, running 18:19.25.
T.J. Hansen of Freeland was first in 15:55.86.
Chesaning finished fifth out of 10 schools with 175 points. Freeland (38) and Saginaw Heritage (44) placed first and second, respectively.
Corbin Walker of Chesaning ran 29th (19:22.71) while Caleb Walker ran 33rd (19:41.02), Cole Maier was 49th (21:54.22) and Jayce Hyde ran 54th (22:24.63).
