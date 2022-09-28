NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s volleyball team made it look easy Tuesday at home with effective serving and timely hitting.
The Hornets weren’t too bad at serve receive passing and setting either while sweeping Chesaning 25-17, 25-14, 25-16.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s volleyball team made it look easy Tuesday at home with effective serving and timely hitting.
The Hornets weren’t too bad at serve receive passing and setting either while sweeping Chesaning 25-17, 25-14, 25-16.
Senior outside hitter Carley Martin blistered 17 kills while sophomore Ashlyn Orr added seven kills. Senior setter Taylor Moore added six aces while senior Grace Osborn had four aces.
New Lothrop surged to 3-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and 13-5 overall under first-year varsity head coach Jill Severn. The Hornets have an experienced lineup keyed by five seniors — Martin, Moore, Osborn, libero Maddie Wendling and Avery Krupp.
“Our serving got going after that first game,” Severn said. “We had a little bit of a slow start but then we got going and started serving with confidence. We have a good group and they are working hard in practice every day and really pushing each other. “
The Hornets have blended some younger players with the veterans, Severn said.
“We’re losing five seniors after this year and we’re preparing next year’s team to get ready to take over,” Severn said. “We’re getting the seniors to train them up right.”
In set one, Martin laced several kills from the outside that found their way to the floor for points. It helped the Hornets get through some early serving jitters.
Martin, a first-team All-Area player a year ago along with being a first-teamer in the MMAC, said her attacking has been aided by good passing and setting by her teammates. She said the Hornets’ perfect start in league play has been because of that cohesiveness.
“Teamwork and communication have been the keys,” Martin said. “My setter helps me out a lot, too.”
Martin said the Hornets try not to look past any opponent but added Mt. Morris could be the biggest test coming up.
“We play every team the same,” Martin said.
In set two, the serving of Moore keyed a 12-0 Hornets start. Moore served up 11 straight points before Chesaning finally put an end to the run with a kill. New Lothrop went on to leads of 18-4, 20-9 and 23-12 following a kill by Martin.
Set three was very similar as the Hornets led 8-0 and built leads of 18-5 and 20-7.
Moore has been the team’s setter and agreed with Martin the squad depends on all of its parts working together in concert.
“Our team has some really good chemistry,” Moore said. “We have an amazing coach as well.”
Chesaning fell to 1-3 in conference play. Chesaning was led by Kylie Florian, with nine digs, while Charley Mahan, Avery Beckman and Hailey Rolfe, all with two kills apiece. Rolfe and Mahan each had one ace.
“New Lothrop is a good team but I do believe that we could have had them though,” Chesaning head coach Jadyn Mathis. “I just think that our girls need to get some things out of their heads a little bit. All in all, we do have a great team and I am proud of how they played tonight. They did fight so I am proud of them.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.