NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop claimed seven of the 14 weight class champions at Saturday’s Division 4 individual district at New Lothrop High School.
The Hornets advanced 13 grapplers overall.
Caleb Sharp (125), Andrew Krupp (140), Bryce Cheney (152), Brady Gross (171), Kody Krupp (189), Cam Orr (215) and Isiah Pasik (285) were district champions.
Leo Bauman (103), Daven Lockwood (112), Parker Noonan (130), Jackson Knieper (145), Harry Helmick (160) and Grayson Orr (215) also placed within the top four to advance to the Division 4 individual regionals next Saturday.
Division 2 at Brandon
BRANDON — Owosso’s Peyton Frederick, Chris Ott and Owen Ott are the last men standing for the Trojans after the Division 2 individual district at Brandon Saturday.
Frederick placed second at 130 pounds. He lost to Zach Hall of Lake Fenton 9-1 in the first-place match.
Chris Ott placed second at 285 pounds, falling to Kearsley’s Dominik DiGenova in the first-place match (Fall 0:57).
Owen Ott placed third at 103 pounds, defeating Jacob Tunich of Marysville 9-7 in the third-place match.
Division 3 at Lansing Sexton
LANSING — Corunna’s Xavier Anderson (152), Aidan Buckley (215) and D’Angelo Campas (112) captured individual disrict championships Saturday at Lansing Sexton High School.
Chesaning’s Brenden Quackenbush (285) and Ovid-Elsie’s Talan Parsons (103) also captured individual titles at Saturday’s Division 3 district tournament.
Hunter Spaulding (189), Cameron Bacchus (103), Tuff Slieff (125), Brock Holek (130), Darrin Alward (135) and Ty Felder (119) also advanced to the Division 3 individual regionals for Durand, as did Chesaning’s Connor Everett (135), Aurali Garcia (119) and Matthew Warby (189).
Cole Workman (112) joined Parsons in advancing for Ovid-Elsie.
Division 4 at Manchester
Multiple area wrestlers advanced to regional competition Saturday after placing in the top 4 at the Division 4 individual district tournament.
Perry senior Andrew McConnell was the 189-pound champ after beating Barak Haring of Springport in the final by injury default.
Teammate Aaron Seward finished third, beating Byron’s Seth Shelley by technical fall (18-0) in 3 minutes, 30 seconds.
In the 135-pound division, Perry’s Jacob Orweller was the champ, beating Laingsburg’s Aden Bayne in the final 5-1. Byron’s Nolan Lange was fourth after dropping the consolation final, 7-0.
At 145 pounds, Perry’s Seth Grooms finished second, falling in the championship match to Leslie's Gabe Weber, 5-0.
At 152 pounds, Laingsburg’s Kyle Boettcher finished third, losing in the consolation final by pin in 2:12.
At 160 pounds, Byron’s Layten Ciszewski finished third, losing by fall in the consolation match in 1:38.
Laingsburg’s Sean Divine finished second at 215 pounds. Divine lost the championship match to Leslie’s Ben Smieska by technical fall (18-2) in 2:06.
Byron’s Austin Cole finished fourth, losing 11-6 in the consolation final.
At 285, Byron’s Matthew Johnson was second, losing toJackson Lumen Christi’s Wally Gilbert by fall in 1:40. Perry’s Jesse McClure was fourth, also losing by fall in 1:47 in the consolation final.
Laingsburg’s Dacota Dysinger finished fourth at 140, dropping the third-place match 10-3.
