MONTROSE — Brady Simons captured his 100th victory at New Lothrop as the Hornets opened the season with a 39-28 victory on the road.
“I was just happy for the kids tonight that they finally got the opportunity to play a game,” Simons said.
Jordan Belmar scored 13 points for New Lothrop, while Drew Kohlmann and Matt Kieffer each scored eight points. Jayden Galloup added seven points.
Montrose, held to single digit scoring in every quarter, was topped by 10-point scorers Monte Missentzis and Tyler Beardsley.
New Lothrop scoring: Drew Kohlmann 3 0-0 8, Matt Kieffer 4 0-0 8, Trevor Eustace 0 1-2 1, Jordan Belmar 5 2-3 13, Jayden Galloup 2 2-2 7, Greg Henderson 1 0-0 2.
Ovid-Elsie 42, Holly 32
ELSIE — A 15-4 third quarter run propelled Ovid-Elsie’s boys basketball team past Holly Friday, 42-32.
Logan Thompson and Dylan Carman led the Marauders (2-0) with nine points each in a game that had four lead changes. Carman also tied for the team-high in assists, dishing out four alongside teammate Cal Byrnes.
Adam Barton had eight points, while Clay Wittenberg added six for the Marauders.
Ovid-Elsie scoring: Logan Thompson 4 0-0 9, Dylan Carman 4 0-0 9, Adam Barton 4 0-0 8, Clay Wittenberg 2 2-7 6, Jackson Thornton 2 0-0 4.
P-W 50, Laingsburg 40
WESTPHALIA — Pewamo-Westphalia spoiled Laingsburg’s opener, 50-40, Friday.
Zach Hawes scored 18 points for the Wolfpack, while Cooper Wilson added nine points.
P-W, up 26-13 at halftime, saw Laingsburg climb back into it in the second half. The Wolfpack cut the deficit to two points but came up short in the end.
Brock Thelen scored 14 points for the Pirates. Zach Simon scored 13.
Webberville 68, Byron 25
WEBBERVILLE — Webberville outscored Byron 25-2 in the first quarter Thursday and never looked back in a 68-25 victory.
Justin Frye led the Eagles (0-2 with eight points). Caleb Joslin had seven points and James Miller added six.
Webberville (2-0) was led by Dawson Lott, who scored a game-high 16 points. Nathan Lott II had 11 points.
The Eagles fell 55-45 to Mt. Morris Friday. No details were available on that contest by press time.
Byron scoring (Thurs.): James Miller 3 0-1 6, Jalen Branch 0 1-3 1, Caleb Joslin 3 0-0 7, Caden Aldrich 0 1-3 1, Nathan Erdman 1 0-0 2, Justin Frye 3 1-1, 8 pt, Hawkins Whitehead 0 0-2.
Goodrich 71, Owosso 16
OWOSSO — Owosso struggled to score for the second straight game, falling 71-16 Friday to Goodrich.
The Martians outscored the Trojans (0-2, 0-1 Flint Metro League Stars) 29-5 in the first quarter and never looked back. Peyton Fields had half of Owosso’s offense, scoring eight points.
The loss came just two days after the Trojans scored 20 points in their season-opening loss to Flint Kearsley — at the time its lowest offensive output since a 63-15 setback to Saginaw Arthur Hill Dec. 9, 2003.
Tyson Davis had 20 points for Goodrich, while Aiden Rubio added 18.
Corunna 55, Lake Fenton 44
CORUNNA — Corunna’s perfect record remained intact Friday as the Cavaliers downed Lake Fenton 55-44.
Cole Mieske had seven steals and six rebounds for Corunna (3-0, 1-0 Flint Metro Stars). Carson Socia had seven rebounds.
No scoring information was available at press time.
