BATTLE CREEK — Durand’s Emme Lantis is in 11th place overall after the first round of the Division 4 Lower Peninsula state golf finals at Bedford Valley Country Club.
Lantis shot a first-round 89 and is eight strokes behind leader Jacque O’Neill of Harbor Springs. The Railroaders had a team stroke total of 454; Harbor Springs led the team competition at 361.
Byron’s MaryAnn Montgomery is tied for 23rd, opening with a 95. Teammate Jana L’Esperance and Chesaning’s Taylor Gross are among five players tied for 41st after shooting 100.
The finals conclude with the second round today.
Division 4 LP Finals
at Bedford Valley CC, Battle Creek
First Round
Team Standings: 1. Harbor Spring 361; 2. GR NorthPointe Christian 362; 3. Kalamazoo Hackett 382; T4. Lansing Catholic 386; T4. Montague 386; 17. Durand 454.
Individual Leaderboard
1. Jacque O’Neill (Harbor Springs) 81
2. Aarushi Ganguly (AA Greenhills) 82
3. Ella Smith (Frankenmuth) 84
T4. Alexis Brzezinski (E. Jackson) 85
T4. Sara Haupt (Wixom St. Catherine) 85
T4. Jaime Metzger (Onsted) 85
11. Emme Lantis (Durand) 89
T23. MaryAnn Montgomery (Byron) 95
T41. Taylor Gross (Chesaning) 100
T41. Jana L’Esperance (Byron) 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.