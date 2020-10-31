BATH — Perry senior wideout Jacob Orweller set a school record with his 11th career touchdown reception on the Ramblers’ opening drive Friday, but early offensive fireworks faded into another frustrating finish as Bath ran away with a Division 7 playoff victory, 42-24.
Working behind a formidable offensive line, Bath’s Gavin Parry carved through the Rambler defense for a second consecutive week, scoring four touchdowns — three in the second half — to carry the Bees to victory. Bath had beat Perry 48-19 in the regular season finale.
Despite the loss in the school’s first-ever playoff game, Perry head coach Jeff Bott said his team has a lot to be proud of.
“We fought and fought and the last three weeks we’ve gotten better and better,” Bott said. “Things obviously didn’t go our way, but this group of seniors never let us quit all year. It got away from us a little bit (tonight), but these kids battled all year long.”
Perry had Bath on its heels early, as quarterback Parker White connected with Orweller for a 50-yard touchdown down the left sideline on the Ramblers’ opening drive.
Bath quickly answered on its opening drive with a touchdown run by DeVondre Chandler, and an interception a few plays later by Colin Kuhn set up a 37-yard score by Parry. Quarterback Payton Hinsman’s successful two-point conversion made it 16-7 Bees midway through the first quarter.
Perry closed the gap on the next possession as Orweller found teammate Anthony Lewis through the air for a long touchdown. Perry was able to convert a 40-yard field goal late in the quarter to stake a 17-16 advantage through one quarter of play.
After both teams traded defensive stops, Chandler found some running room, streaking 36 yards down the sideline to retake the lead. Parry’s two-point conversion made it 24-17, a lead Bath would carry into halftime.
Doubling down on its running game, Bath opened the second half with a 6-minute, 14 second drive, capped by Parry’s touchdown from five yards out.
Parry added two additional scores, from 22 yards and 37 yards, respectively, and a key interception to pull the Bees to a 42-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Not willing to go quietly, Perry continued to put up a fight on the defensive side of the ball. With just over a minute remaining, Colton Sanderson scooped up a Bath fumble, taking it 65 yards to the house to make it 42-24 Bees.
The moment electrified the Rambler sideline, and was indicative of the team’s mentality all year long, according to Orweller.
“We went in there, we tried, we fought until the end,” Orweller said. “You saw the scoop and score, people were still out there trying their hardest. It didn’t go the way we wanted but I wouldn’t trade this game for anything.”
For Bott, this year’s team will be one he won’t soon forget.
“This group, as much adversity as we faced this scoreboard wise and COVID, not having a preseason scrimmage, and having a third of a season gone, they came back to work every day,” Bott said. “It was never a doubt if they were going to come back with a smile on their face and keep getting after it.”
