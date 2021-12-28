The rematch between Valdosta State and Ferris State for the NCAA Division 2 national championship turned out to be a no contest.
Three years after Valdosta held off the Bulldogs 49-47 in a thrilling D2 championship game, Ferris hammered the Blazers 58-17 Dec. 18 behind a powerful rushing attack that piled up 459 yards.
“We lost in the national championship game here in (2018). We lost in a heartbreaker in (2019) in the semifinals to the eventual national champs in West Florida. And then COVID-19 hit,” said Ferris State coach Tony Annese, a Corunna alumnus. “People can either close the gap or we can work to widen the gap. I’m pleased to say our guys were able to win them all this year. It’s pretty incredible.”
Annese said in the postgame press conference the team didn’t plan to run the ball so much, but it was working, so they stuck with it.
After losing in the title game in 2018 and then having the 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19, Annese credited his players for their hard work. He said roughly 10 players considered not coming back after the COVID-canceled season.
“There’s a great deal of love on this team,” Annese said. “When people say how do you do it? Why is Ferris State so successful? Love, that’s my true belief.”
It was the first national title for Annese at the Division 2 level; he won two NJCAA national championships while coaching at Grand Rapids Community College.
The Bulldogs scored the most points in a title game in 21 years and had the largest margin of victory since 1997.
WOMEN’S
BASKETBALL
Cierra Cole, Albion College (Durand) — The former two-time All-Area Player of the Year had five points, three assists and three rebounds Dec. 18 in a 89-58 win over Adrian College. She had four points and five steals Dec. 20 as Albion turned back Franklin College 71-40.
Lauren Barton, Indiana Tech (Ovid-Elsie) — Barton played 1 minute in a 67-46 Dec. 18 loss to Keiser University.
Gracie Nowak, Mid Michigan College (Morrice) — Nowak scored nine points with eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 65-61 victory over Wayne County Community College Dec. 15.
Makayla Clement, Adrian College (Byron) — Clement scored 11 points with five rebounds and two steals in the loss to Albion. She had eight points and four rebounds with three blocks Dec. 21 in a 85-48 rout of Earlham College.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Logan LePage, Madonna University (Corunna) — LePage had two points, two steals and three rebounds Dec. 15 in a 87-70 win over Spring Arbor.
Cole Mieske, Alma College (Corunna) — Mieske grabbed two rebounds and blocked one shot Dec. 21 as Alma fell 103-64 to Trinity (Texas) University.
WRESTLING
Jordan Rodriguez, Lake Erie College (Chesaning) — Rodriguez won his first match at 125 pounds Dec. 18 at the Midwest Classic in Indianapolis. He lost 10-3 in the second round, won with a pin in the consolation bracket and was eliminated with a 21-8 loss.
Justin Carnahan (New Lothrop) and Dylan Briggs (Corunna), Olivet College — Briggs split a pair of matches in a double dual meet Dec. 18. He beat Baldwin Wallace’s Dalton Leightner 8-2 and lost to Michigan State’s Caleb Fish 8-1. Carnahan dropped both his contests, getting pinned by MSU’s Layne Malczewski in 2:11 and Owen Guilford of Baldwin Wallace in 1:41.
Megan Vondrasek, Adrian College (Owosso) — Vondrasek pinned her first opponent in 2:58 at the Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions in Roseville, California, Dec. 17, but lost her next two matches to drop out of the tournament.
