CORUNNA — Corunna celebrated its basketball senior night with a 67-43 victory over visiting Fowlerville Tuesday. The Cavs led the overmatched Gladiators wire to wire.
Senior guard Peyton TerMeer led the way for Corunna with 15 points, five assists and five rebounds. TerMeer sank three of the Cavaliers’ nine 3-pointers on the night.
Juniors Wyatt Bower and Brevin Boilore each tallied 13 points, with Bower adding three steals and Boilore knocking down three triples.
Senior Dylan Quirk and junior Logan Roka each scored eight.
The Gladiators were paced by Wyatt Soli’s 11 points and Jacob Addington’s 10.
Corunna improves to 16-5 overall with the win. The team used the contest with scuffling Fowlerville (3-16) to try and iron out any remaining wrinkles ahead of the postseason.
“I think we’re just trying to get into a good groove going into districts,” TerMeer said. “We want to get that momentum going and hopefully we can carry it into the playoffs.”
Corunna coach Rocky Buscemi said he was happy with the way the Cavaliers won the possession game Tuesday. They committed just seven turnovers, while flying to the ball on defense.
“We’re getting sharper,” Buscemi said. “We did a nice job of taking care of the ball, and we forced 22 turnovers. And we didn’t give up too many offensive rebounds. If there was one area in which we struggled some in previous games it was giving up second chance points. I think that’s the thing that was nicest to see — improvement in those areas.”
Corunna’s interior defense was solid, he said, although Fowlerville did some damage by making six 3-pointers on the night.
“As much as we won by, it seemed like we’d start to pull away and they’d hit a few threes to come back,” Buscemi said.
The Cavaliers jumped out to a 14-4 lead after one quarter, with Quirk and TerMeer each scoring five points in that span. Quirk delivered a big three-point play to help get the Cavaliers rolling.
Bower scored seven of his points in the second quarter, mixing in a 3-pointer with a field goal and two free throws. AJ Brieger contributed two field goals in the second and Corunna’s lead grew to 26-15 by halftime.
“Tonight was senior night and so it meant a lot to the seniors to come out and play hard,” Bower said. “We’re doing alright. We’ve got to get out on the three-pointers more.”
Boilore’s big quarter was the third, when he converted all three of his 3-point attempts to score 13. Roka and Bower added four points in that stanza.
TerMeer finished strong in the fourth, scoring seven of his points.
Corunna, which shared the Flint Metro League Stars Division championship with Goodrich and Lake Fenton — each posted 8-2 league marks — will conclude its regular season Thursday at home vs. St. Johns (11-8). After that, the Cavaliers will turn their attention to next week’s Division 2 district playoffs.
Corunna will face MMAC tri-champion Chesaning (17-4) in a district semifinal Wednesday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m. Chesaning defeated the Cavaliers in last year’s district tournament. Other teams in Corunna’s bracket include Flint Hamady (16-4), Owosso (0-20) and Mt. Morris (10-10).
“We’re going to finish out the regular season strong and get a win,” Bower said while looking ahead. “We’re looking forward to districts and we feel good about it.”
FOWLERVILLE SCORING: Wyatt Soli 4 3-3 11, Jacob Addington 3 2-2 10. Totals 15 7-9 43.
CORUNNA SCORING: Peyton TerMeer 6 0-0 15, Wyatt Bower 4 5-6 13, Brevin Boilore 4 2-2 13, Logan Roka 3 1-2 8, Dylan Quirk 3 1-1 8, Braylon Socia 1 1-1 3, AJ Brieger 2 0-0 4, Parker Isham 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 10-12 67.
