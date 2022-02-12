DURAND — Ever since a season-opening 54-52 win over Ionia, Ovid-Elsie’s girls basketball team has not really been tested.
The Marauders continued that trend Friday, rolling to a 58-36 road victory over Durand and improving to 16-0 overall and 12-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Ovid-Elsie, which had downed the Railroaders earlier in the season 60-17, had a slightly harder time pulling away this time. The Marauders led 16-7 after the first quarter, but senior guard Caitlyn Walter experienced foul trouble and was forced to sit early in the game. Durand cut the deficit to nine early in the second quarter but could get no closer.
Ovid-Elsie sophomore forward Braeden Tokar scored 16 points with six rebounds and three steals. Sophomore forward Ava Bates scored 12 points with seven rebounds and seven steals. Walter, despite sitting for 12 of the first 16 minutes with three fouls, still finished with 13 points, three 3-pointers and three assists.
Tokar said Ovid-Elsie was able to battle through some early foul trouble by playing sound basketball on both ends.
“You know, we just had to work on our rotations and just matching up on defense and getting back,” Tokar said. “I think we handled their press pretty well.”
Bates said Ovid-Elsie was able to keep its composure despite being called for seven of the first eight fouls.
“We definitely had to adjust,” Bates said. “And we had to keep playing our game. Playing without Caitlyn we got a little rushed and kind of out of sorts. But then we got back in it.”
After a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Braylon Byrnes, Ovid-Elsie took a 32-17 lead into halftime and slowly stretched the lead in the second half.
Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham said Durand played his team a lot tougher Friday.
“Having (Jordyn) Lawrence back in definitely helped their game plan,” Cunningham said. “She’s an outstanding player. And we’ve been without Kiah (Longoria) all week. She’s gives us another defensive stopper and also she’s our second leading scorer. She suffered a concussion Monday night and hasn’t been cleared yet.”
Cunningham also said it was his team’s fourth game in eight days and it might have took a little out of his team.
“I give Durand a ton of credit,” Cunningham said. “I thought they were very well prepared and I thought they figured out our press a little bit. It didn’t bother them as much. But we were still able to get them to turn it over and get some steals.”
Durand (7-5 MMAC, 11-6 overall) was led by nine points from Lawrence, who added two assists and two steals. Jessica Winslow and Izzy Konesny each scored six points while Jade Garske added five points with seven rebounds. Sydney Leydig had three assists and Konesny had two steals.
Railroader head coach Dave Inman said his team was more prepared to cope with Ovid-Elsie’s pressure defense but still turned the ball over too much.
“I think we handled their press better,” Inman said. “Walter is their best player and she got in foul trouble early and that helped a little too. They’re very aggressive on defense so we just tried to space them out better. So it was probably a combination of things that helped us.”
Inman said that Ovid-Elsie is much better now than it was even at the beginning of the year, he said.
“Obviously, Ovid-Elsie has been good all year but they have even improved quite a bit,” Inman said. “That Bates and Tokar were not shooting the ball that well when we played them in December.”
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Caitlyn Walter 5 0-2 13, Braylon Byrnes 1 0-1 3, Braeden Tokar 6 2-5 16, Evalyn Cole 4 0-3 9, Hailee Campbell 2 1-2 5, Ava Bates 3 5-8 12. Totals 21 8-21 58.
DURAND SCORING: Sydney Leydig 0 2-2 2, Samantha Leydig 0 2-2 2, Jordyn Lawrence 3 3-5 9, Izzy Konesny 3 0-0 6, Jade Garske 2 1-2 5, Mackenzi Aslin 1 1-2 4, Rylee Remington 1 0-0 2, Jessica Winslow 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 9-13 36.
