Laingsburg’s Gabe Hawes and Perry’s Caleb Leykauf, The Argus-Press’ All-Area Co-Players of the Year this season, were both named honorable mention All-State by the Associated Press this week.
Hawes was selected in Division 3, while Leykauf made the Division 2 team.
Also making the Division 2 honorable mention list were Ovid-Elsie’s Justin Moore and Shayne Loynes. Both were first-team All-Area picks this season.
All four players were still alive in the postseason when the MHSAA suspended all sports activity March 13.
The state tournament was canceled completely last week.
