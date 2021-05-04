HOLLY — Macy Irelan completed an Owosso 11-1, 6-0 sweep by pitching a no-hitter in Game 2 Monday.
Irelan, who gave up just four hits in Game 1, finished with 29 strikeouts — 15 in the first game and 14 in the second.
Owosso (10-2, 9-1 Flint Metro League) featured the home run of Reyn Tuttle in the first game. The Trojans swatted 12 hits, with Jamie Maier racking up three.
In Game 2, Irelan and Brionna Sarnik each had two hits for the Trojans.
Corunna sweeps Kearsley
FLINT — Corunna won twice at Flint Kearsley Monday, 15-11 and 10-3.
Kira Patrick lined three hits with a homer and five RBIs for the Cavaliers in Game 1. JaiLia Campos and Gracie Yerian had three hits and two RBIs, while Skyler Alchin also had three hits.
Addy Henry struck out nine and walking none in seven innings for the victory.
Bridget Ryon pitched all five innings of Game 2, striking out eight and walking three. Ryon also batted 2-for-3 with a homer and five RBIs. Patrick batted 2-for-3.
The wins lifted Corunna to 3-9 in the Flint Metro League. Kearsley fell to 0-6.
New Lothrop rises to 8-0 in MMAC
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop doubled up Chesaning 11-1 and 10-0 in two five-inning games Monday.
Jersey Hemgesberg won both games on the mound. She allowed four hits in the first game with four strikeouts and no walks. She added a three-hitter in Game 2 with four strikeouts and one walk.
Hemgesberg homered in the first game for New Lothrop (18-1, 8-0 MMAC). Amya Brown had two hits and Brynne Birchmeier stole three bases.
In Game 2, Makayla Lienau, Marissa Rombach, Hemgesberg, Isabel Henige and Brown all had two hits. Rombach had a triple.
Chesaning wins own tourney
CHESANING — Chesaning’s softball squad went 3-0 Saturday to place first at its own Chesaning Softball Invitational.
The Indians beat Carollton, Durand and Midland Bullock Creek.
Ellie DuRussel pitched a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and seven walks in a 5-0 win over Carrollton. Hailey Rolfe had three hits and drove in two runs. Kylie Florian doubled and singled.
In a 4-1 victory over Durand, Ava Devereaux rapped two hits and stole two bases. She also picked up the pitching win, going five innings and yielded just three hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Abbey VanHarren drove in two runs.
Rolfe tripled and joined Hannah Cooper with three hits in a 7-6 win over Bullock Creek. Kylie Florian and Devereaux each had two hits. Devereaux got the win in relief of DuRussel.
