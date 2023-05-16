CORUNNA — Corunna baseball captured a share of the Flint Metro League Stars Division championship Monday thanks to Goodrich’s 5-4 victory over Lake Fenton.
The Cavaliers, who had completed a 12-3 Flint Metro Stars Division campaign last week, played a non-league doubleheader Monday at home vs. Flint Kearsley.
Corunna (18-3 overall) blanked Kearsley in Game 1 Monday as Collin Thompson pitched a complete-game 3-hit shutout in a 4-0 victory. Thompson struck out four and walked two.
Half of the Cavaliers’ offense came courtesy of a two-run homer by Corbin Reed in the first inning. The Cavaliers laced five hits in this one with Reed going 2-for-3 with two RBI.
In Game 2, Corunna broke a 4-4 tie in the seventh inning to win 5-4.
Colby Ardelean led off with a single to left. Braden Andrejack walked and Logan Vowell was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Decklan Davis then hit a ground ball to third but the throw to the plate sailed over the catcher’s head, allowing the winning run to score.
Reed was the winning pitcher in relief. Vowell pitched five innings and gave up four runs on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Reed worked two innings and gave up no runs and one hit. He struck out two and did not walk a batter.
O-E, New Lothrop trade baseball victories
NEW LOTHROP — Corbyn Janes pitched a complete-game victory as Ovid-Elsie downed New Lothrop, 4-3, in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Monday.
Janes permitted just two earned runs.
Jake Bowen lined two hits and Hayden Pontack each laced two hits for the Marauders. Bowen drove in a run and scored a run while Pontack scored a run.
“We were able to pull off a squeeze in the fifth that scored us the two winning runs,” said Ovid-Elsie coach Brian Young. “It was executed perfectly by Gage Wikorowski.”
New Lothrop got two hits from Ty Kohlmann, Ty Olsen and Hayden Wendling.
Alex Henige pitched the first six innings for New Lothrop. He gave up four runs and six hits with Jayden Martinez pitching one inning of relief.
In Game 2, New Lothrop emerged victorious, 9-2.
Martinez went all seven innings for the victory. He permitted just two hits with five strikeouts.
Bryce Kuchar, Caleb Sharp and Kohlmann each collected two hits for the Hornets. Sharp had three stolen bases.
New Lothrop now stands 6-7 in the MMAC and 9-13 overall.
Bowen had one hit and scored a run for the Marauders, 4-14 overall.
SOFTBALL
Chesaning’s Rolfe sets home run record; Struck throws no-hitter
CHESANING — In Game 1 of Chesaning’s doubleheader with Mt. Morris Moday, slugger Hailey Rolfe set a new single-season dinger of the year in a three-inning, 15-0 win.
In Game 2, Rolfe set the record again, blasting her 11th four-bagger as the Indians rolled 10-0 on five. Rolfe finished the night with six hits and seven RBI for the day.
Rolfe’s record-setting smashes weren’t Chesaning’s only highlights. Pitcher Brezlyn Struck tossed her first career no-hitter — striking out eight and walked one in the nightcap — and Ava Devereaux homered for the first time this season as the team improved to 14-8 overall and 7-5 in the MMAC.
Devereaux had six strikeouts and no walks in the opener.
Laingsburg sweeps Dansville
DANSVILLE — Laingsburg earned a softball sweep over Dansville Monday.
Addyson Buchin pitched a two-hit shutout as Laingsburg downed Dansville 11-0 in Game 1.
Buchin struck out seven and walked none over the five-inning tilt.
The Wolfpack laced 12 hits with Buchin, Savanna Stirm, Haley Konieczny, Ellie Baynes and Harper Strouse all smacking two hits apiece.
One of Konieczny’s blasts was a home run.
Game 2 spanned just three innings as Laingsburg won 17-2.
Buchin got the victory, permitting five hits and two runs. She struck out six and walked one.
Baynes lined three hits and drove in five runs for the Wolfpack.
Lakewood sweeps Perry
OTISVILLE — Lakewood swept Perry 6-4 and 10-6 Monday.
In Game 1, the Ramblers got two hits apiece from Emma Winans and Madison Ralston. One of Ralston’s hits was a double.
Sara Austin was the pitcher of record in Game 1. She worked six innings and permitted six runs and 10 hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Perry powered 15 hits in Game 2 with four from Ralston, who drove in two runs. Teagan Hallock, Winans, Grace Spiess and Austin all laced two hits.
Madison Kloeckner was the losing pitcher, working 21/3 innings. She allowed six runs and seven hits with one strikeout and two walks. Austin pitched 42/3 innings and was charged with four runs and four hits. She struck out eight and walked one.
TRACK AND FIELD
Chesaning boys second at Saginaw County Championships
SAGINAW — The Chesaning boys track and field team finished second at the Korf-Schultz Saginaw County Team Championships Friday at Saginaw Heritage High School.
The Indians totaled 136.5 points while trailing only Saginaw Heritage, with 184. Eleven teams were competing.
Placing first for Chesaning were Levi Maier (800-meter run , 1:57.15), Caleb Walker (110 hurdles, 15.66), and Dominick Hernandez (300 hurdles, 41.35).
The Chesaning girls tied for fourth with 65 points.
Makayla Reiber of Chesaning was third in the 400 dash (1:05.57) and third in the high jump (5-0) while Hannah Oakes was third in the 800 run (2:34.66), Gwen Maike was third in the 100 hurdles (17.34) and Avery Beckman was third in the pole vault (8-0).
.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sacred Heart 3, Byron 1
BYRON — Sacred Heart defeated Byron 3-1 Monday.
The visitors built a 2-0 halftime lead and made it 3-0 with 9:46 left in the game.
Julia Slackta scored for the Eagles with 6:01 left. It came off an assist from Kaja Selvig.
Haylee Schott made 11 saves for Byron (7-4 overall).
Sacred Heart improved to 8-4.
Holly 2, Corunna 1
HOLLY — Corunna freshman Abby Boles scored her second goal of the season but it wasn’t enough as Holly edged the Cavaliers, 2-1, Monday.
Boles scored just two minutes into the contest. Junior Emma Holmes provided the assist.
Holly got its second goal and eventual game winner with five minutes left in the first half.
Corunna is now 2-13 while Holly stands 5-7-2.
BOYS GOLF
O-E sixth at Viking Invitational
SAGINAW — The Ovid-Elsie boys golf team finished sixth at Monday’s Saginaw Swan Valley Viking Invitational.
The Marauders totaled a 364. Alpena was first at 324 with Swan Valley second at 331 and Clarkston thrid at 334.
Clay Wittenberg was seventh individually for O-E with an 82. He was followed by teammates Dominic Kline (87), Michael Bancroft (96), Jayce Herblet (99) and Justin Cole (107).
Flushing 159, Owosso 173
OWOSSO — Flushing defeated Owosso but the Trojans set a personal-best mark for the season with a 173 score Monday at Owosso Country Club.
It was the sixth time this season the Trojans had eclipsed their best score.
Owen Feldpausch led Owosso by breaking the 40 barrier with a career-best 39. His day was highlighted by a pair of birdies (on No. 5 and No. 8). Jon Mazza followed with a 43. Hunter Babcock carded a 45 and Ryan Dahl shot 47.
