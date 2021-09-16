DURAND — Chesaning captured a 4-0 victory Wednesday on the blue courts in Durand with three straight-set wins and one forfeit triumph.
Durand’s already thin roster was depleted by illness, leaving the Railroaders just four players to compete.
Chesaning senior Spencer Tepati swept Durand’s Ian Pollok at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-0. Fellow senior Brent Muller defeated the Railroaders’ freshman Jakob Nebo 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. The Indians’ No. 1 doubles team, comprised of sophomores Evan List and Brady Coon, blanked Brian Pouillon and Tim Halleaux 6-0, 6-0.
Drew Schirle won by forfeit at No. 3 singles for Chesaning (5-1-4).
Tepati evened his record at 5-5, losing just one game all day.
“I did pretty well and I got him pretty good,” Tepati said. “It was a good match. I was happy with my backhand.”
Pollok, who said he fought off COVID-19 two weeks ago, said there were several long points during his match with Tepati.
“I lost pretty badly, but it was a hard-fought match,” Pollok said. “I did pretty well with my forehand today. I haven’t practiced in a little under two weeks but I’m glad I got here and kept going.”
Durand (0-2) head coach Brian Hittle said he has been competing with only five players most of the season. Kwin Knapp, who normally plays No. 1 doubles with Nebo, was out sick Wednesday. Pollok just returned to the Railroaders’ lineup a few days ago.
“We’ve caught the sickness bug,” Hittle said. “We’ve been playing with three freshman, one sophomore and one junior.”
Hittle said Pollok has been one of the most consistent players on the Durand squad.
“He wants to be better and he’s trying all the time,” Hittle said.
Chesaning head coach Dave Gasper said his team has high hopes of qualifying for the state meet this season, which would be its ninth straight trip.
“We’ve been playing a lot of bigger schools,” Gasper said. “We’ve got to worry about (Saginaw) Nouvel and Frankenmuth — but I think they are the only two we have to worry about in our regional.”
List and Coon improved to 6-4. Muller evened his record at 5-5 after downing Nebo, though he said he struggled a bit.
“Just messed up a little more than I normally would,” Muller said. “We’ll get them next time. I tried to doing more stuff than I normally do. I tried doing more slices and I never do slices and I had a few winners off of those, so I’m happy.”
Nebo said it was a new experience not playing doubles.
“It didn’t go too badly,” Nebo said. “I hit the ball well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.