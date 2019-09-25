CHESANING — Claire Greenfelder recorded eight kills as Chesaning swept Ovid-Elsie 25-22, 25-18, 25-13 Tuesday.
“We started out a little shaky in the first set but were able to hold on to take the first set,” Chesaning coach Ron Poyer said. “In set two we played a little better, we cut down on the mistakes, our communication and movement were a lot better. In set three, we really put everything together.”
Chesaning (5-7-3, 2-2 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) also featured Lauren Schirle, who had 13 digs. Sidnee Struck had three blocks and Elizabeth Coon had eight assists and seven digs.
Byron surges
to 4-0 in MMAC
BYRON — Byron improved to 4-0 in the MMAC by sweeping Montrose 25-17, 25-13, 25-11 Tuesday.
Allison Glass had eight kills and two blocks for the Eagles (11-3-2 overall). Maddie Davis had seven aces.
Haley Hooley recorded 12 digs and Zoe McDowell had 16 assists.
Mt. Morris
sweeps Durand
MT. MORRIS — Mt. Morris defeated Durand 25-13, 25-9, 25-20 Tuesday.
Alivia Gilson headed up Durand’s (3-1 MMAC) defensive effort with 18 digs.
Riley Vandendries and Maddie McMillin each had four kills and Clara Henry had 14 assists. Henry, Mackenzie Pancheck and Jessica Winslow all had three kills. Pancheck had four blocks.
CHESANING def. OVID-ELSIE
25-22, 25-18, 25-13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Chesaning — Claire Greenfelder 8, Karissa Ferry 4.
Assists: Chesaning — Elizabeth Coon 8, Meghan Florian 4.
Blocks: Chesaning — Ferry 7.
Digs: Chesaning — Schirle 13, Coon 7.
Records: Chesaning 5-7-3, 2-2 MMAC.
MT. MORRIS def. DURAND
25-13, 25-9, 25-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Durand — Maddie McMillin 4, Riley Vandendries 4, Mackenzie Pancheck 3, Jessica WInslow 3.
Assists: Durand — Clara Henry 14.
Blocks: Durand — Pancheck 4.
Digs: Durand — Alivia Gilson 18, Henry 6, McMillin 5.
Records: Durand 3-1 MMAC.
BYRON def. MONTROSE
25-17, 25-13, 25-11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Byron — Allison Glass 8
Aces: Byron — Maddie Davis 7
Assists: Byron — Zoe McDowell 16
Blocks: Byron — Allison Glass 2.
Digs: Byron — Haley Hooley 12
Records: Byron 11-3-2, 4-0 MMAC.
