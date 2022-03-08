CORUNNA — Reese Greenfelder, Chesaning’s 6-foot-2 junior forward, scored 23 points to spark the Indians past Corunna, 63-55, Monday in a first-round Division 2 district playoff matchup.
Greenfelder said his scoring outburst was partially motivated by a desire to avenge a disappointingly early exit from last year’s district tournament.
“Last year, we were out in the first round,” Greenfelder said. “I just wanted to have a longer season — keep it going.”
Greenfelder added seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks to his stat line as the Indians (16-5) earned the right to advance to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. district semifinals vs. familiar foe Ovid-Elsie (16-3).
Backing Greenfelder up were sophomore center Mason Struck, who had 14 points and four rebounds, and junior wing Evan List, who chipped in with 12. Also scoring Chesaning were seniors Tyler Sager (eight points, all in the first half) and Brady Coon (six points).
The game’s eight-point final margin counted as something of a moral victory for Corunna, who were blitzed by the Indians early. Chesaning led 16-7 after one quarter and 32-15 by halftime, before an earnest Cavalier comeback attempt, fueled by a barrage of treys from junior guard Peyton TerMeer, put a scare into them.
Chesaning coach Matt Weigl credited Corunna for showing a lot of grit over the back nine.
“Thank God we were able to build that lead in the first half,” Weigl said. “Our guys played extremely well and were extremely efficient in the first half. Good thing we [were] that because Corunna can shoot the ball. Peyton TerMeer … we saw a lot of film on them and we scouted them. We knew he could shoot the ball and they have some other guys who can shoot it. Thankfully, we were able to build a little cushion and we were able to make enough plays at the end.”
TerMeer finished with 21 points on seven 3-pointers — six of which came in the last two periods. He was complemented by sophomore Wyatt Bower, who scored 19.
The high-water mark for the Cavaliers came with 4:15 to go in the game, when back-to-back lay-ups by Bower made it 51-46, but at the end of the day, they just didn’t have enough gas to defend their home court.
After a timeout, a List three-pointer pushed Chesaning’s advantage back to eight, a margin which would hold the rest of the way, despite a couple more makes for each team.
After the game Corunna head coach Rocky Buscemi lauded his team’s second-half effort, but ultimately credited Chesaning for a job well done.
“It was a tale of two halves for sure,” Buscemi said. “Peyton heated up for us in the second half. Defensively, we just had a lot more energy. They put us down so much we kind of really had to sell out defensively and did a good job. … But at the end, they made the winning plays.”
Looking ahead, Wednesday’s clash O-E/Chesaning clash will be a rubber match between the top two teams of the MMAC. The league-champ Marauders won the first meeting, 57-49, at home Jan. 25, but runner-up Chesaning defended their gym, 50-42, on Feb. 4, handing O-E its only MMAC loss. The two teams settle things for settle things for good on a neutral floor in Corunna.
CHESANING SCORING: Lucas Powell 0 0-1 0, Brady Coon 3 0-0 6, Eli Escamilla 0 0-1 0, Evan List 3 4-5 12, Mason Struck 6 2-2 14, Reese Greenfelder 10 3-8 23, Tyler Sager 4 0-0 8. Totals 26 9-17 63.
CORUNNA SCORING: Logan Roka 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Bower 8 3-3 19, Peyton TerMeer 7 0-0 21, Braylon Socia 1 0-0 3, Jaden Edington 3 0-0 7, Dylan Quirk 0 0-2 0, A.J. Brieger 0 3-4 3. Totals 20 6-9 55.
