BYRON — Byron team defeated Ovid-Elsie on Parents’ Night, 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 Tuesday to improve to 8-5-2 overall and 2-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Makayla Clement had seven kills and two blocks for the Eagles (8-5-2 overall).
Byron’s Ally Glass and Sydney Johnson each had six kills. Riley Viele and Ashley Johnston each had five aces. Haley Hooley had 10 digs.
Durand downs LakeVille
DURAND — Durand rallied for a 21-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-17 victory Tuesday over Otisville LakeVille.
Maddie McMillin recorded seven kills for the Railroaders, while Mackenzie Pancheck had six kills. Jade Garske and Jessica Winslow each had five.
Clara Henry had 18 digs and 13 assists as Durand (1-1 MMAC). Alivia Gilson had 23 digs and Avery Gilson had 10.
Morrice sweeps Beecher
MORRICE — Morrice turned back Flint Beecher 25-10, 25-8, 25-9 Tuesday.
Katelyn Allen had six aces and Jenna O’Berry had five aces and six assists for Morrice (2-4, 2-0 Genesee Area Conference).
The Orioles’ Jade Nanasy had seven digs, with Payton Gutting adding four.
Macy Begole and Deenie Miller each had two kills.
Mt. Morris tops Chesaning
MT. MORRIS — Mt. Morris defeated Chesaning 25-17, 25-21, 25-15 Tuesday.
Sidnee Struck was a force defensively, recording 13 blocks while adding seven kills for the Indians. Karissa Ferry added eight blocks and six points, while Lauren Schirle contributed 20 digs.
Lilly Cooper had 10 digs and seven points. Liz Coon and Kate Lewis each had six assists.
Chesaning fell to 4-4-1 overall and in the 1-1 MMAC.
MT. MORRIS def. CHESANING
25-17, 25-21, 25-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Chesaning —Sidnee Struck 7.
Assists: Chesaning — Liz Coon 6, Kate Lewis 6.
Blocks: Chesaning — Struck 13, Karissa Ferry 8.
Digs: Chesaning — Lauren Schirle 20, Lilly Cooper 10.
Records: Chesaning 4-4-1, 1-1 MMAC.
BYRON def. OVID-ELSIE
25-22, 25-15, 25-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Byron — Makayla Clement 7, Ally Glass 6, Sydney Johnson 6.
Blocks: Byron — Clement 2.
Digs: Byron — Haley Hooley 10.
Aces: Byron — Riley Viele 5, Ashley Johnston 5.
Records: Byron 8-5-2, 2-0 MMAC.
DURAND def. LAKEVILLE
21-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Durand — Maddie McMillin 7, Mackenzie Pancheck 6, Jade Garske 5, Jessica Winslow 5.
Assists: Durand — Clara Henry 13.
Digs: Durand — Alivia Gilson 23, Henry 18, Shelby Leybig 11.
Aces: Durand — Henry 5.
Records: Durand 1-1 MMAC.
MORRICE def. BEECHER
25-10, 25-8, 25-9
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Morrice — Macy Begole 2, Deenie Miller 2.
Assists: Morrice — Jenna O’Berry 6, Beem 4.
Digs: Morrice — Jade Nanasy 7, Payton Gutting 4.
Aces: Morrice — Katelyn Allen 6, O’Berry 5.
Records: Morrice 2-4, 2-0 GAC.
