NORTH BRANCH — Corunna finished 2-1-1 at Saturday’s North Branch Tournament.
Freeland defeated the Cavaliers in bracket play 25-19, 25-22, 15-12.
Elizabeth Norris of Corunna recorded 56 assists, 25 kills and six blocks. Hannah Hollister had 40 digs and Ellie Toney delivered 25 assists, 22 kills, 21 digs and eight aces.
Corunna’s record now sits at 24-9-6.
