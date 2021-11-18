Perry alumna Kayla Crawford finished 16th overall Saturday to help the Lansing Community College women’s cross country team win the NJCAA Division II national championship.
Lansing placed five runners in the top 34, led by fifth-place Haley Ellis in 18 minutes, 57.2 seconds. Crawford clocked in at 19:39.8.
The Stars compiled 78 points, besting second-place Heartland (Illinois) Community College, which had 94.
It was LCC’s seventh national title.
CROSS COUNTRY
Emme Koutz, Adrian College (Ovid-Elsie) — Koutz came in 82nd in a personal-best 23:49.2 at Saturday’s NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional in Shelbyville, Indiana. The sophomore was the first Adrian women’s runner in more than four years to break the 24-minute mark in a 6K race, the school athletic site said.
Ryan Schwab, Detroit Mercy (Corunna) — Schwab was 194th in 35 minutes, 43.9 seconds during Saturday’s NCAA Division I Midwest Regional in Evansville, Indiana.
FOOTBALL
Tony Annese, Ferris State head coach (Corunna) — Jared Bernhardt accounted for four touchdowns — three rushing and one passing — as Ferris State’s football team won its third straight Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship Saturday with a 35-13 win over Wayne State. Ferris State, ranked No. 1 in Division II, drew a first-round playoff bye. The Bulldogs will host a second-round game Nov. 27 against either Grand Valley State or Lindenwood.
Avery Moore, Grand Valley State (New Lothrop) — Moore, who has seen some mop-up duty for the Lakers, didn’t play in Saturday’s 42-0 win over Davenport. He’ll get at least one more opportunity to play this year as GVSU hosts Lindenwood in a first-round playoff game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Ryan Brady, Saginaw Valley State head coach (Chesaning) — SVSU’s season ended witha 21-20 loss Saturday to Michigan Tech in Houghton. The Cardinals finished 7-4. Local SVSU players Josh Green (Byron), Nick Steinacker (Corunna) and Jayson Tunstall (New Lothrop) didn’t see any action this season as freshmen.
Porter Zeeman (Corunna), a Michigan Tech redshirt freshman, also did not see action this season.
Gage Palus, Adrian College (Ovid-Elsie) — Palus caught a 41-yard TD pass in the second quarter to help the Bulldogs beat Kalamazoo College 33-21 Saturday and finish the season with a 5-5 record. Palus finished the game with three catches for 59 yards. The senior was the team’s second-leading receiver in 2021 with 22 catches for 412 yards and six touchdowns.
Sam Roose, Olivet College (Owosso) — Roose was extra busy Saturday as the Comets routed Finlandia 79-6. He made all 11 extra-point attempts and kicked off a whopping 12 times, with two going for touchbacks. Roose even got in the defensive stats, recording a tackle in the second quarter after his kickoff was returned to the Olivet 43-yard line. Olivet finished 7-3 overall.
For the season, Roose made 51 of 52 extra points and hit 7 of 10 field goals, with a long of 29 yards. Teammate Cooper Beard (Ovid-Elsie) did not play Saturday. He logged two carries for 9 yards and a touchdown on the year.
Trent Devereaux (Chesaning) and Brodie Crim (Perry), Alma College — Devereaux kept his starting quarterback job, but had another rough go in Saturday’s 34-7 season-ending loss to Albion College. He was 10 of 21 passing for 101 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Crim returned five kickoffs for 94 yards, with a long of 26.
Devereaux completed 97 of 192 passes for 1,202 yards on the year, with 15 touchdown and 10 interceptions. Crim, who operated mostly as a returner, returned 12 kickoffs for an average of 21.3 yards; he also fielded three punts for a 7.7 average.
Hunter Sanderson (Perry) did not play Saturday; he finished 2021 with 10 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks, four pass breakups and one forced fumble.
VOLLEYBALL
Maya Ferland, Northwood University (Laingsburg) — Ferland had 10 kills and six block in Saturday’ 3-0 win over Lake Superior State. She had three kills Wednesday in a 3-0 loss to Michigan Tech.
Elizabeth Norris, North Dakota (Corunna) — A regular in the Fighting Hawks’ lineup, the sophomore didn’t play in Saturday’s 3-0 loss to North Dakota State. The loss was North Dakota’s 26th straight.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Logan LePage, Madonna University (Corunna) — LePage had three points and one rebound in 15 minutes Saturday in an 83-81 overtime win over Goshen College.
Logan Daniher, Lawrence Tech (Perry) — Daniher played two minutes in LTU’s 70-66 win over Siena Heights Saturday. He committed two fouls and had one turnover.
Cole Mieske, Alma College (Corunna) — Mieske played one minute in Alma’s 67-59 loss to Oberlin (Ohio) College Saturday.
Greg Mitchell, Hope College men’s head coach (Laingsburg) — The Dutchmen picked up their first win of the season, beating Saint John’s (Minnesota) 62-58 Saturday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Gracie Nowak, Mid-Michigan College — Nowak scored 17 points with six rebounds and four steals Nov. 11 as the Lakers held off the Alma College JV team 66-63.
Makayla Clement, Adrian College (Byron) — Clement started two games in a Pennsylvania road trip over the weekend. She scored 10 points Saturday in a 84-52 win at Mount Aloysius. Clement had two points, two steals and two assists Friday in a 53-46 victory over Penn State-Altoona.
Karissa Ferry, Grand Rapids CC (Chesaning) — Ferry, fresh off a successful volleyball season, rejoined the hoops team Friday and played seven minutes in an 84-48 loss to Illinois Central College. She had two pints and three rebounds.
Ferry scored six points with three rebounds Saturday in a 78-55 loss to Parkland College, then added three points and two steals in Monday’s 69-46 win over the Aquinas College JV.
BOWLING
Reed Scripter, Adrian College (Owosso) — Scripter rolled an 888 series and finished 23rd at Friday’s Halo Classic.
WRESTLING
Kody Krupp, Justin Carnahan (New Lothrop), Jerry Hall IV (Byron) and Dylan Briggs (Corunna), Olivet College — Briggs took first in his weight class to lead the Comets at the Trine University Invitational Saturday. Briggs won by major decision, a pin and a 6-3 decision, then won the 165-pound championship match 12-5.
Carnahan was third at 184. The sophomroe pinned his first opponent, was pinned himself, then closed with two more pins and a pair of forfeit victories. Krupp won his first match 13-4 in the same bracket, then was eliminated with two losses.
Hall competed at 157 pounds and lost twice.
Megan Vondrasek, Adrian College (Owosso) — Vondrasek compiled a team-high 22 points as the Bulldogs went 4-1 and placed second at Saturday’s Adrian Women’s Duals. Her wins included a technical fall and major decision.
Austin Wolford, Rochester University (New Lothrop) — Wolford captured first place at 149 Saturday at Trine winning 12-7 in the championship match. He also had a pin and major decision.
Jacob Spiess, Cleary University (Perry) — Spiess was fifth at 285 pounds at Trine. He picked up two pins in the consolation rounds and won the fifth place match via forfeit.
Jordan Rodriguez, Lake Erie College (Chesaning) — Rodriguez was second at the William & Jefferson Invitational Saturday at 125 pounds. He won twice by pin.
