BYRON — Byron girls basketball coach Theresa Marvin was named the Associated Press Division 3 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year Wednesday.
Marvin and the Eagles went 23-1, won the program’s first-ever district title and the first outright league championship in 30 years. The team was set to play the regional finals against Michigan Center when the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am definitely honored to be named Division 3 Coach of Year, but I feel it really reflects on our whole coaching staff, all the players, and everyone who helps us run a strong program from youth to varsity,” Marvin said via email Wednesday night. “I am blessed with a lot of great people around me who are also invested in seeing the girls succeed.”
Marvin, a 1991 graduate of Byron High School and a 1995 University of Michigan alumna, is 94-35 in six seasons at Byron.
The Eagles finished 14-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference this season, the first time Byron won a league title by itself since the fall of 1990 — when Marvin was a senior captain for Byron’s Mid-State Activities Conference championship team. Byron won co-league titles the previous two seasons.
Byron beat Laingsburg 49-29 to win its first district crown. The Eagles then downed Bronson 58-21 in the regional semifinals before the season was suspended two days later.
“The highlights of the season were the district title — that was something that has been a goal for a very long time — and all of the community and parental support during the season and especially the playoffs,” Marvin said. “We went with a theme of ‘All In’ for the playoffs and one of the families had T-shirts made and it took off from there. The girls got to see that their whole community and school was behind them and that is something special — even if we couldn’t finish the season.”
As of Wednesday, the MHSAA had no official announcement on if it would complete its winter postseason, or begin spring sports.
