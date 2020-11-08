BROOKLYN — New Lothrop’s Carson Hersch ran fourth in the boys Division 3 Finals while Morrice’s Caleb Rivers ran 21st in the boys Division 4 Finals as each captured All-State honors Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.
Both seniors closed their high school cross country careers with solid efforts on a sun-drenched 70-degree day.
Both also led their respective teams to top 15 finishes.
New Lothrop’s boys, who finished third at last week’s regionals, placed 12th in state in Division 3 with 364 points.
The Morrice boys, who also fared third in the regionals, placed 15th in the boys Division 4 team standings with 378 points.
Hersch completed the 3.1-mile course in 16 minutes, 13.59 seconds. Hunter Jones of Benzie Central captured his second straight Division 3 individual title by completing the course in 15:28.9.
Hersch, who finished third at last year’s state meet, said he was satisfied with the finish but said he cramped up toward the end of the race.
“I had a side cramp today when I was running at about the two-mile mark,” Hersch said. “But you do what you can — you know?”
Hersch, unbeaten on the season heading into the day, was philosophical about his performance, saying he was satisfied with the final result.
“I was coming down here, my senior year, to have fun, spend it with the team, just enjoy myself,” Hersch said. “I had already accomplished the goals I really wanted to achieve.”
He said that he and Jones started at opposite sides.
“I was running the far side and he took the inside when we went out,” Hersch said. “I was thinking we were going to meet somewhere in the middle. So by the time I caught up to him he already had a 10-15 meter lead on me. So it was really hard for me to mentally push myself.”
Hersch said he has not yet decided what college he will attend but several colleges are interested in recruiting him as a cross country runner.
“I’m talking to a couple (of colleges),” Hersch said. “I’m talking to Saginaw Valley State, Wayne State, Michigan State, Hope College and one other.”
St. Louis won the boys Division 3 team title with 103 points with Hart running second with 116.
New Lothrop’s other top runners included Drew Kohlmann, 62nd, 17:17.11; Cole Yaros, 114th, 17:55.55; Ryan Heslip, 155th, 18:21.53; and Jason Weber, 190th, 18:53.41.
Also in the boys Division 3 race, Chesaning’s Levi Maier ran 54th (17:13.26) and Laingsburg’s Lucas Woodruff finished 65th (17:17.34).
In the boys Division 4 Finals, Rivers finished his race in 17:27.57 while easily meriting All-State status. The top 30 individual finishers in each division are accorded that honor.
The heat was tough on many runners, Rivers said, but it helped keep him focused and motiviated he said.
“I was ranked 17th going in,” Rivers said. “I was about 40 seconds off my PR. But that (the heat) is what kept me going. Because I knew I was dying out — I was struggling really hard but everyone else was struggling.”
Coleman Clark of Carson City-Crystal won the boys Division 4 race in 15:58.55.
Morrice senior Aiden Campbell finished 35th individually (17:54.27) while senior Owen Doerner finished 106th (18:53.55) and Morrice upperclassman Chandler Iler ran 143rd (19:19.26). Dominic Lombardo was 225th (21:49.93).
“We’ve been running together since Middle School,” Rivers said of the Morrice seniors. “Me, Aiden, Chandler and Owen.”
In the girls Division 3 Finals, New Lothrop’s Clara Krupp finished 45th in 20:31.92.
“I was a little warm out there,” Krupp said of the heat. “But everyone is running in the same weather.”
Perry’s Grace O’Neill ran 58th in 20:53.13.
“I did OK but the heat just killed me,” O’Neill said. “It’s unusual for it to be this hot in November. The course was good though.”
Other area finishers included Olivia Grover of Chesaning (105th, 21:35.28), Ella Kloeckner of Perry (125th, 21:50.44) and Emma Cochrane of Perry (195th, 23:21.72).
