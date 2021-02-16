ELSIE — Jackson Thornton scored 20 points and pulled down 12 rebounds Monday as the Ovid-Elsie boys basketball team led from start to finish for a 60-45 nonconference win over Burton Bentley.
Thornton, a 6-foot-6 senior center, shot 9-for-14 from the floor and the Marauders (3-0) built a 35-15 halftime lead.
Logan Thompson scored 12 points and Adam Barton scored 11 points with six rebounds while shooting 3-for-3 from 3-point range.
Ovid-Elsie scoring: Jackson Thornton 9 2-3 20, Adam Barton 4 0-2 11, Colin Fluharty 1 0-0 2, Clay Wittenberg 0 3-6 3, Alex Eichenberg 2 0-0 4, Dylan Carman 2 0-0 6, Logan Thompson 4 2-2 12, Jacob Schaub 0 2-2 2.
